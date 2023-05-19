What to Buy News & Deals The Biggest Early Memorial Day Sales on Mattresses, Pillows, and Toppers Are Here Major deals—and better sleep—are just a few clicks away. By Amy Stanford Amy Stanford Amy is a News & Deals writer for Parents and Health.com. Always on the hunt for the next "must-have" product, she's turned her (slight) shopping addiction into a 12+ year career writing and editing product content for some of the world's most trusted online brands. health's editorial guidelines Updated on May 19, 2023 Fact checked by Richard Scherr Fact checked by Richard Scherr Rich Scherr is an updates strategist and fact checker for Dotdash Meredith brands, including Health and Verywell. He is a seasoned financial and technology journalist who served as editor-in-chief of the Potomac Tech Wire for nearly two decades, and is a regular contributor to the sports pages of The Baltimore Sun. We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. As we age, it seems the most important factor to our overall health is often the most elusive: a good night's sleep. From children sneaking into our beds to insomnia to night sweats, there are a lot of factors out of our control when it comes to getting a quality night's sleep. But the one thing we can control is our bed. A good mattress and pillow can make all the difference in helping you sleep better at night and feel better during the day. This Memorial Day weekend, capitalize on the epic sales and invest in the perfect mattress, mattress topper, and pillows for your bed. We’ve found the best early Memorial Day sales on mattress, pillows, and toppers that are already available to shop now. Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals Cocoon Not sure if it’s time for a new mattress? According to The Sleep Foundation, mattresses should be replaced every six to eight years. This, however, is just a general guideline and depends on many factors, including your weight, how well the mattress has been maintained, and whether the bed has been shared with little ones and/or pets. If you find that you can’t seem to get comfortable at night, your mattress is sagging, or you’re waking up with stiff muscles, it’s probably time to invest in a new mattress. Luckily, now is the time to save big on the perfect mattress for your needs. Cocoon by Sealy 10-inch Chill Memory Foam starts at $399, plus a free pillows and sheets bundle valued at $179 (was $619); cocoonbysealy.com Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress starts at $1,189 (was $1,699); tempurpedic.com Purple The Purple Plus™ Mattress starts at $1,295 (was $1,495); purple.com Sleep Number 360 iLE Smart Bed starts at $2,449 (was $4,899); sleepnumber.com Tuft & Needle T&N Original Mattress starts at $596 (was $745); tuftandneedle.com Casper Original 11-Inch Foam Mattress starts at $716 (was $895); nordstrom.com Avocado Latex Mattress starts at $1,679 (was $2,399); avocadogreenmattress.com Amazon Basics 12-Inch Memory Foam Mattress (King) $357 (was $447); amazon.com Beautyrest Black L-Class 13.75” Firm Cooling Mattress (Queen) $2,399 (was $2,699); amazon.com Serta 7-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress starts at $238.99 (was $299); amazon.com Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress starts at $970 (was $1,195); saatva.com Helix Sleep Midnight Luxe Mattress (Queen) $1,780 with code MEMORIALDAY25 (was $2,374); helixsleep.com Best Memorial Day Pillow Deals Helix Whether you’re a side sleeper, back sleeper, have chronic neck pain, are pregnant, or have allergies, there’s a pillow for you and it’s probably on sale right now. The Purple Harmony Pillow below was even named one of Health’s best pillows for neck pain. Plus, many mattress brands like Cocoon by Sealy are throwing in free pillow bundles with your purchase of a mattress. Helix Shredded Memory Foam Pillow for Side Sleepers $89 with code MEMORIALDAY25 (was $119); helixsleep.com Sealy Adjustable Pillow 2 for $69 (was $98); cocoonbysealy.com Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Neck Pillow $95 (was $129); tempurpedic.com Purple Harmony Pillow $143 (was $179); purple.com Sleep Number Create Your Perfect Pillow starts at $50; sleepnumber.com Tuft & Needle Body Pillow $81 (was $95); tuftandneedle.com Original Casper Pillow $52 (was $65); casper.com Avocado Green Pillow $98 (was $109); avocadogreenmattress.com Cozsinoor Cozy Dream Series Pillows Queen (Pack of 2) $22 onsite coupon (was $50); amazon.com Best Memorial Day Mattress Topper Deals Avocado If you don’t need a new mattress but want to take your bed to the next-level, a mattress topper is a great solution. We recently reviewed the 13 top mattress toppers to suit all your needs and many of them are on sale now, including our pick for Best Mattress Topper for Pressure Relief. 