As we age, it seems the most important factor to our overall health is often the most elusive: a good night’s sleep. From children sneaking into our beds to insomnia to night sweats, there are a lot of factors out of our control when it comes to getting a quality night’s sleep. But the one thing we can control is our bed. A good mattress and pillow can make all the difference in helping you sleep better at night and feel better during the day. This Memorial Day weekend, capitalize on the epic sales and invest in the perfect mattress, mattress topper, and pillows for your bed.

We’ve found the best early Memorial Day sales on mattress, pillows, and toppers that are already available to shop now.

Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals

Cocoon

Not sure if it’s time for a new mattress? According to The Sleep Foundation, mattresses should be replaced every six to eight years. This, however, is just a general guideline and depends on many factors, including your weight, how well the mattress has been maintained, and whether the bed has been shared with little ones and/or pets.

If you find that you can’t seem to get comfortable at night, your mattress is sagging, or you’re waking up with stiff muscles, it’s probably time to invest in a new mattress. Luckily, now is the time to save big on the perfect mattress for your needs.

Best Memorial Day Pillow Deals

Helix

Whether you’re a side sleeper, back sleeper, have chronic neck pain, are pregnant, or have allergies, there’s a pillow for you and it’s probably on sale right now. The Purple Harmony Pillow below was even named one of Health’s best pillows for neck pain.

Plus, many mattress brands like Cocoon by Sealy are throwing in free pillow bundles with your purchase of a mattress.

Best Memorial Day Mattress Topper Deals

Avocado

If you don’t need a new mattress but want to take your bed to the next-level, a mattress topper is a great solution. We recently reviewed the 13 top mattress toppers to suit all your needs and many of them are on sale now, including our pick for Best Mattress Topper for Pressure Relief.

Shop More Health Deals

Sign up for our Shop Well newsletter to get your dose of retail therapy with a curated selection of editor-loved finds and must-have deals.