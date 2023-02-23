This Air Purifier Is Our Top Pick for Small Spaces—And It's Nearly 50% Off Right Now

It's hard to imagine a time when we all didn't live with multiple air purifiers in our home or work space. Now that they're as commonplace as space heaters, we're constantly on the hunt for efficient and affordable devices to help clean the air we breath in day in and day out. As it turns out, Amazon is having an amazing flash sale on an air purifier that was rated as our top air purifier for small spaces—particularly for combating wildfire smoke. That's right, a two-pack of the Medify MA-14 Air Purifiers is nearly half off right now, meaning each unit is less than $70. The price of a single air Medify MA-14 Air Purifier is still an amazing deal at 33% off, but it's really the sale on the black two-pack that shines.

Amazon

To buy: Medify MA-14 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter, 2-pack $133 (was $258); amazon.com

To give you a sense of size, this model is compact enough to fit on a desk or nightstand and cleans a 400-square-foot room in about an hour and a 200-square-foot room in just 30 minutes. Users can select from three fan settings and the H13 True HEPA filter means it removes 99.9% of harmful particles and allergens from the air—even ones as miniscule as 0.1 microns. There's even a sleep mode for nighttime, so the air purifier emits less light and noise.

Because of it's small footprint, it's also ideal for taking for travel as well, if you want extra assurance in your hotel room or AirBnB.

"My room smells cleaner and I can visibly notice far fewer dust particles," shares one satisfied buyer. Another praised its quality compared to other pricier brands: "For such a small air purifier - it works as good as our larger Shark ($300) air purifier and as good as our Austin Jr."

To buy: Medify MA-14 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter, 2-pack $133 (was $258); amazon.com

Another reviewer said they—and their baby—often lose sleep due to seasonal allergies,but "[a]fter putting this unit in our bedroom on medium for about a half hour we both weren't sneezing at all!" Someone else had a similar anecdote saying their allergist recommended this model and while initially skeptical, "it has made a great difference in my quality of sleep."

Several reviewers also mention how convenient it is to both find and replace the H13 True HEPA filter when the time comes, which is important to note to keep any air purifier working at maximum efficiency. And with a deal as good as this one, you can have one for every room in the house!