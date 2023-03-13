10 of Our Sleep Award Winners Are on Sale Right Now for Sleep Week

Sleep Awareness Week 2023 is officially here from March 12-18 and after losing an hour of sleep this past weekend, the timing couldn’t be more ironic. But this is a week worth celebrating because of the National Sleep Foundation’s mission: to get the public to recognize that sleep is a crucial part of health and well-being.

You may feel like not getting a good night’s sleep isn’t the worst, but the truth is it can become more serious over time than just a bad day. That’s because a third of U.S. adults are getting less than the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to Michael Roizen MD, chief wellness officer emeritus at Cleveland Clinic and author of The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow and founder of the Reboot Your Age program, “the lowest all-cause mortality and risk of cancer, of immune dysfunction, of immunization success rate, of cardiovascular disease, is associated with seven hours of sleep. Over nine hours and below six hours of sleep increases the risk of mortality.”

Which is why in our most recent Sleep Awards, we named 30 expert-approved products to help foster a better sleep environment. But we also know that recommendations from our panel of medical professionals and our extensive research aren’t enough—budget also comes into play. So now that many of our Sleep Award winners are on sale, it’s time to finally make good on those resolutions of getting better sleep this year.

Mattresses and Toppers

Saatva

Saatva Classic Mattress

As we explain in our Sleep Awards guide, optimal snoozing is all about firmness if you’re a back sleeper, and that’s why the Saatva Classic Mattress is a winner for a better night's sleep if you sleep on your back. This mattress combines the durability of innerspring with the plush feel of memory foam and comes in three levels of firmness so you can pick what’s right for you.

To buy: Saatva Classic Mattress (Queen) $1,680 (was $1,995); saatva.com

DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress

The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress is ideal for sleepers who switch between sleeping on the stomach, sides, and back. It boasts memory foam as well as soft foam contouring and pressure relief (which is good for side sleepers). Its individually wrapped coils and deeper foam layers also provide extra support for back and stomach sleepers.

To buy: The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress $1,274, (was $1,699), plus free cooling pillow ($250), sheet sheet set ($200), and mattress protector ($149); dreamcloudsleep.com

Perfectly Snug Smart Topper

Instead of overheating and dealing with night sweats, this mattress topper helps improve your quality of sleep by limiting your time tossing and turning trying to cool off. The topper has a cooling system with built-in smart sensors to adjust to your body’s temperature and automatically adjust to keep you cool. Plus, you can set your preferences via the app, but it's dual-zone climate control so you and your partner can each pick your own side without fighting over preferred temperature.

To buy: Perfectly Snug Smart Topper $949 (was $999); perfectlysnug.com

Pillows, Sheets, and Blankets

Brooklinen

Eli & Elm Cotton Side Sleeper Pillow

This pillow is specifically designed to help prevent side sleepers from waking up with neck pain in the morning or experiencing discomfort during the night. That’s because the U -shape of Eli & Elm Cotton Side Sleeper Pillow has a curve to support your neck for better spinal alignment.

To buy: Eli & Elm Cotton Side-Sleeper Pillow $105 (was $131); eliandelm.com

Sleep Number True Temp Sheet Set

Anyone who runs warm (especially at night) knows how much of an impact being hot can make on your sleep. But these sheets are made from 76% cotton, 22% 37.5 polyester, which according to the brand, and our testing can help them adapt to maintain your optimal sleep temperature while the fitted design keeps its shape as it moves with you. Plus, if you're not skilled in the bed-making area, there are labels in the bottom right corners to give you a hint, and extra-long straps help keep the fitted sheet tucked in place.

To buy: Sleep Number True Temp Sheets, Slate (Queen) $147 (was $210); sleepnumber.com

PeachSkinSheets

With these sheets, you don’t just slip into a bed that’s exceptionally peach skin-like soft. These sheets are also durable, moisture-wicking, and temperature-regulating, which is why they help promote optimal night sleep. They are also machine washable and wrinkle-releasing so I can say from personal experience that the maintenance is just as enjoyable as the night sleep you’ll get.

To buy: PeachSkinSheets (Queen) $105 (was $150); peachskinsheets.com

Nuzzie French Linen Sheet Set

These OKEO-TEX certified sheets are made from 100% French flax linen sheets and just continue to feel softer with every wash. According to Nuzzie, these moisture-wicking sheets are three times more breathable than cotton and come with a 30-day happiness guarantee.

To buy: Nuzzie French Linen Sheet Set (Queen) $72 (was $240); shopnuzzie.com

Brooklinen Honeycomb Wool Throw Blanket

Made from eco-friendly wool in Germany at a 100-year-old family mill in Germany, this blanket is both stylish and timeless. Available in two colors, the Brooklinen Honeycomb Wool Throw Blanket is a classic blanket for your couch, bedroom, or any other living space that will keep you warm thanks to its substantial quality and durability, and thanks to a Sleep Week sale, is currently 20% off.To buy: Brooklinen Honeycomb Wool Throw Blanket $199 (was $249); brooklinen.com

Pajamas and Gadgets

Somni

Bedhead Pajamas

These super soft organically certified cotton pajamas come in over 50 prints, many of which can be matched in all different sizes for the entire family, from baby to dog.

To buy: Bedhead Pajamas Make Lemonade V-Neck Tank Bermuda Cotton Sateen Pj Set $49 (was $98); bedheadpjs.com

SomniLight Red Night light

Since blue light has the strongest impact on your circadian rhythm and will make it difficult for you to fall asleep, sleep experts will tell you to avoid it throughout the night, especially when you're trying to fall asleep. That’s where red night lights come in—even in the bathroom as the Unlike traditional blue lights, the SomniLight is a low-blue, native red LED that won’t interfere with melatonin production. It also turns off automatically when the room is lit again thanks to a handy sensor.

To buy: SomniLight Red Night Light (2 Pack) $18 (was $30); somnilight.com

