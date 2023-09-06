Magnesium spray has grown popular on TikTok, with creators claiming it helps them sleep better and alleviates muscle soreness.

A key issue with magnesium spray is a lack of absorption capability compared to oral supplementation.

Experts recommend incorporating more magnesium-rich foods into your diet before starting a magnesium supplement regimen; if you do opt for supplements, it's best to consult with a healthcare professional.

TikTok users have been raving about magnesium spray for a variety of benefits, ranging from sleep support to alleviating muscle soreness.

Magnesium is an important mineral in the body that performs a variety of functions, including muscle and nerve function, energy production, and mood regulation. While the body naturally produces magnesium, it is also found in some foods and can be taken in the form of supplements.

But magnesium isn't only ingested—magnesium oil can be applied topically whether it’s rubbed onto the skin or sprayed. To make magnesium oil, magnesium chloride flakes are combined with water. This creates an oily liquid.

However, research is limited on magnesium oil and its effectiveness. Here's what experts have to say about how spraying magnesium oil may or may not provide the intended benefits.

Absorption Abilities Is a Downfall of Magnesium Spray

According to Joaquin Villegas, MD, a family medicine physician with UTHealth Houston, “Supplementation with topical magnesium (such as spray, cream, or oils) has been used to help with muscle and joint pains, reduce migraine pain, and even help with anxiety and sleep, as well as boosting energy levels."

Research confirms it. One study shows that when magnesium is applied topically it can relieve nerve pain.

It has also been shown to help with muscle cramps.

That said, experts agree that magnesium supplementation isn't without its downsides.

Villegas explained that one of the issues with topical magnesium is that it's not as easily absorbed into the body compared to oral magnesium supplements. But, it may be a better option for those who have gastrointestinal issues or people who have issues swallowing pills, he said.

Robert Glatter, MD, ER physician at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital agrees that magnesium is not well absorbed, particularly by the outer layers of skin into the dermis, an anatomical area rich in blood vessels.

“The premise of applying magnesium topically is that it can bypass the digestive system, and therefore be directly absorbed into the bloodstream by the dermis (lower layer of skin rich in blood vessels),” he said.

Glatter continued, explaining that magnesium-based oils sprayed on the skin have minimal absorptive capacity.

"Prior research has shown that this is a limiting factor in the adoption of this mode as a treatment for patients with magnesium deficiency due to various medical conditions," he said.

There is no published data indicating that transdermal absorption compares favorably to oral magnesium supplementation. That said, there is some data indicating that absorption in the skin that is in close proximity to a high density of hair follicles may help to increase absorption.



Cream-based formulations may offer increased ability for absorption, Glatter said; there are ongoing studies in this area looking at the ideal composition of creams to deliver magnesium through the skin.

What to Look for In a Magnesium Spray

Magnesium comes in many forms but the most commonly used ones for topical supplementation are magnesium chloride and magnesium sulfate.

Magnesium chloride hexahydrate, which is extracted from seawater, and the dehydrated form known simply as magnesium chloride are commonly used in creams, lotions, and oils due to water solubility, Villegas explained.

Magnesium sulfate is a salt commonly known as Epsom salt, that can be used to soak in. Since most supplements are not FDA approved, patients should always look for USP grade supplementation, which are chemicals graded for food, drug, and medical use, Villegas said.

The concentration of oil-based sprays, as well as how long the sprays remain on areas of the skin that are closest to a high density of hair follicles are key factors that influence the absorption of magnesium through the skin.

Based on currently available studies, Glatter said the absorption of magnesium spray compared to oral magnesium supplements is minimal at best

The Correct Dosage of Magnesium Spray

“Maximum dosages of topical magnesium have not been established, but oral supplementation is limited to no more than 350 milligrams daily,” said Villegas.

“However, some patients can experience skin irritation with too much use of topical magnesium," he said, "so if a patient develops itching, skin dryness, or burning sensation, stop using the supplement.”

Glatter explained that magnesium sprays vary in the recommended number of sprays per dose, but it ultimately depends on the concentration of the spray.

"As a result, there is no accepted or definitive regimen to recommend to patients who decide to use topically applied magnesium," he said.

At this time, there are no randomized controlled studies that indicate an optimal dose and regimen which would lead to appreciable increases in serum magnesium levels, Glatter added.

Before starting with magnesium supplements, Villegas suggests patients first try to modify their diets to include more magnesium-rich foods, such as nuts, seeds, milk products, and leafy vegetables.

But, if a patient is still not getting enough magnesium, supplementation may be the right move.

While there is no real danger with using topical magnesium daily, it's important to always check with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement, especially if they have any underlying conditions such as kidney disease or cardiac issues.

