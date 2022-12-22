If your body feels like you’ve been run over by a truck, you’re not alone. We’re all running around trying to check off our impossibly long holiday to-do list, leaving us with aches and pains when we can finally sit down. If you’re experiencing back, shoulder, or leg pain from holiday shenanigans or just need some post-workout TLC, a personal Shiatsu massager with heat might be the key to comfort. Luckily, the MagicMakersBack and Neck Shiatsu Massager with Heat, one of the top-rated massagers on Amazon, is on mega sale!

The Back and Neck Shiatsu Massager with Heat usually costs $50, but at 50% off just in time to ease your post-holiday aches, comfort is coming at a lower price. Now only $25.15, it makes for a great gift at the perfect price for yourself or a loved one prone to muscle aches.

To buy: MagicMakers Back and Neck Shiatsu Massager with Heat $25 (originally $50); amazon.com

This handy personal massager offers a deep kneading massage that targets those tired and sore muscles in your neck and back combined with heat to loosen all that tightness—all at the press of one button. It can also be great for sore shoulders, legs, and feet, and features eight bi-directional massage heads.

The massager is equipped with a 15-minute auto shut-off to protect from overheating and comes with a comfortable shiatsu massage pillow, a multifunctional cover, an AC adapter, and a car adapter so you’ll have access to the stress-relieving comfort wherever you need it.

With more than 14,000 reviews and a solid average of 4.3 out of 5 stars, this little massager that could has more than enough praise to justify its top-rated status.

“This is one of the best 30 bucks I’ve ever spent,” one reviewer wrote on Amazon. “I have trouble with knots in my back, neck, and shoulders pretty often, and having this at home is SO nice. I’m sitting here using it and talking about how much I love it and figured I should come back to leave a review.”

“New mom and I have a bad back. This has changed everything,” another reviewer wrote along with their 5-star review. “I use it every day. I love that I can use it anywhere even in the car. The heat helps so much and has made a huge difference for my back.”

Another 5-star Amazon reviewer calls this a “miracle machine” after gifting the massager to his parents. “I got this as a gift for my parents given their birthdays aren't too far apart from each other back in September and they both have severe back pain,” they shared. “They're not only in better moods but my dad has managed to do a lot more things than he's been able to do in YEARS AND he's been able to sleep without the use of medication for a while now since using this.”

Back pain is a leading cause of pain and disability for Americans, with an estimated 80% of people experiencing it at some point in their life, according to the American Chiropractic Association. Research suggests massage and heat can help lessen back pain, but individuals should seek the advice of their care team should the pain persist.