9 Autoimmune Diseases Every Woman Needs to Know About

Your immune system is a multifaceted, around-the-clock security operation capable of recognizing and responding to all sorts of malicious threats by viruses, bacteria, and other bugs. But sometimes it mistakenly attacks healthy cells instead of the bad guys.

Conditions like lupus, multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis are among more than 100 different diseases thought to be caused by a faulty immune response.

“What makes it an autoimmune disease is the fact that the immune system is producing antibodies against your own tissue,” explains longtime patient advocate Virginia T. Ladd, president and executive director of the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA).

Along with greater recognition of these conditions, there has been a steady rise in the prevalence of the diseases. “We used to think autoimmune disease is very rare. In fact, individual diseases are rare, but in a collective sense they are quite common,” says Noel Rose, MD, PhD, a pioneer in the field regarded as the “father of autoimmune disease.”

Roughly 50 million Americans are living with autoimmune disease, and 75% are women, the AARDA reports. While the reason why isn’t entirely clear, hormones are thought to play a role.

Each autoimmune disease has its own peculiar set of symptoms, yet many share similar features, such as muscle aches, joint pain, signs of inflammation (such as redness, heat, or pain), and flu-like symptoms. Fatigue is a defining symptom of many autoimmune disorders. “It’s an overwhelming inability to almost function,” as Ladd describes it.

Confirming an autoimmune diagnosis can be very tricky. Blood tests that look for autoantibodies (infection-fighting proteins that incorrectly target healthy cells, tissues, and organs) can yield positive results even when someone does not have an autoimmune disease. And testing doesn't always detect the problem, at least not early in the course of the disease. “Sometimes you have to follow the patient for a while in order for the disease to actually declare itself,” Ladd says.

Symptoms often come and go, making it even more difficult to pinpoint the problem, unless your physician happens to know that you have a family history of autoimmune disease and follows you over time.

How people fare with autoimmune disease often depends on the disorder, its severity, and other factors. A mild case of lupus, for example, may cause periodic symptoms, like skin rash, joint pain, and fatigue, and might be treated much less aggressively than a case affecting the heart, lungs, kidneys, or brain.

Autoimmune disease treatment also varies depending on the condition. Corticosteroid and immunosuppressant therapies are commonly prescribed to reduce the immune response. Biologics developed to target cells or proteins that cause inflammation may be prescribed to prevent more serious joint or organ damage.

The key to living with an autoimmune disease is listening to your body, Ladd says. Rest when you need to, pace yourself, manage stress, and pay attention to environmental factors that may be triggering symptoms. Above all, she says, be your own best advocate to get the support you need when you need it. “And that means not being a victim of the disease,” she says.

Here are some of the more common autoimmune diseases–and what you need to know about each.