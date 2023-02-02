This Popular “Quiet and Compact” Folding Exercise Bike is On Sale for Less Than $140

Spin harder without spending more—or sacrificing space.

By Lauren Levy
Published on February 2, 2023

leikefitness LEIKE X Bike Ultra-Quiet Folding Exercise Bike Tout

Health / Pamela Jew

There are pros and cons to home workout equipment. The perks include the added convenience of getting your heart pumping from the comfort of your own home, but using a stationary bike specifically can decrease fatigue levels among healthy adults, according to a research study published in Applied Ergonomics in 2021, among the many other benefits. However the downside can be the cost and how much space some pieces of equipment can take up in your home: but that’s where Amazon’s 42% off sale on this popular folding exercise bike comes in.

leikefitness LEIKE X Bike Ultra-Quiet Folding Exercise Bike

Amazon

To buy: Leikefitness LEIKE X Bike Ultra-Quiet Folding Exercise Bike, $139 (was $240); amazon.com

For a limited time, Amazon has this dual upright and recumbent stationary bike for a whopping 42% off, dropping its price down to only $139. The bike, which is easily foldable and moveable, has 10 levels of magnetic resistances and comes in two colors. It also has silent pedals, according to the brand, so you can cycle freely without worrying about disturbing your neighbors.

With a heart rate handrail and LCD monitor, you can see your data displayed in real time. If you prefer to do a spin classes in the upright position, you can simply flip back the backrest and adjust the seat height to one of the seven different levels and then enjoy your workout.

Currently, the Leikefitness LEIKE X Bike Ultra-Quiet Folding Exercise Bike has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 5,400 customer reviews. “I really recommend a magnetic bike,” one reviewer wrote. “You won’t wake anyone or annoy them if they are working and it makes it easy to watch TV or read without having a noisy machine going. It also is no stress on your joints like walking on a treadmill.” 

leikefitness LEIKE X Bike Ultra-Quiet Folding Exercise Bike

Amazon

To buy: Leikefitness LEIKE X Bike Ultra-Quiet Folding Exercise Bike, $139 (was $240); amazon.com

Another raved how “comfortable and quiet” it was, while someone else praised the bike for being “easy to roll around.” Multiple reviewers—including one 71-year-old— commented on how easy it was to put together, since there’s nothing more frustrating than spending hours assembling something.

Perhaps one of the greatest testaments was a customer who said they bought the bike to help with their hip replacement recovery. “It has not disappointed,” they shared. “It fits for convenient use in a very small space and the light colors are attractive. It works smoothly and almost noiselessly … Love the holder for a tablet as watching an episode makes the time on the bike much more interesting. Its pleasing features—smooth operation, adjustability, and look have inspired me to exercise daily—now up to 25 [minutes] Level 6 after two months with a fully functional new hip! Highly recommend!”

