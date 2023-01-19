Every cook (amateur or not) needs at least one thing in their kitchen from Le Creuset. For nearly a century, the French cookware brand has been known as the crème de la crème of culinary tools, thanks to its sleek designs, superior cooking quality, and exceptional heat retention. But there’s something else you may not know about Le Creuset—something that clearly sets their products apart from the rest: Each item is made with completely non-toxic materials, making the entire collection extremely safe for cooking, baking, and so much more.

Unlike other cookware brands, Le Creuset doesn’t use Teflon in any of its products, and is free from all PFAS, which is a group of man-made chemicals often used in non-stick cookware. According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), multiple research studies have linked the presence of PFAS to a variety of negative health effects, since toxins can leach into food during the cooking process. (Some have tied it to long-term liver injury, while others have shown a link to certain types of cancer.)

With Le Creuset, you don’t have to worry about any of that, which makes it a smart choice for anyone looking to create a more “green” and healthy kitchen. The only catch? These tend to be investment pieces, often coming with steep price tags that aren’t in everyone’s budget. But now, for a limited time only, one of Le Creuset’s trademark pieces can be yours at a fraction of the price: Nordstrom has just slashed the cost of the 9-inch enamel cast iron skillet by 31%—dropping it down from a whopping $175 to just $120!

Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset 9-Inch Enamel Cast Iron Skillet $120 (was $175); nordstrom.com

Trust us when we say this deal is more than worth it.

For one thing, the skillet is specially-formulated for higher cooking temperatures and will naturally build up a non-stick surface the more it's used, makes cooking a breeze and clean-up even easier. This model also features dual easy-pour spouts, which are great if you’re cooking anything with a bit of liquid or sauce, and a new handle design that offers cooks more control when moving the pan from stovetop to counter.

This particular model also features Le Creuset’s chip-resistant enameled cast iron, which makes it highly durable for long-term use. Plus, just like other Le Creuset products, it’s available in a variety of trademark colors—from the vibrant “Marseille” blue to the more subdued “Oyster” gray.

Its high-temperature design means it can withstand intense cooking heat and remains oven-safe for up to 500°. Home cooks also love that it’s dishwasher safe, so you can put up your feet and relax after you’ve whipped up your latest culinary masterpiece.

But if that doesn’t have you sold, consider this: Every single piece of Le Creuset cast iron is still forged in the same French workshop the company’s used since 1925. And, in an effort to ensure that same superior quality, each and every time, cast iron products are said to pass through the hands of “at least” 15 skilled craftsmen before they’re packaged up and shipped off to their new owner.

We don’t know about you, but we’re suddenly feeling the urge to blow the dust off our old copy of Julia Child’s cookbook and add this skillet to our shopping cart, STAT.

