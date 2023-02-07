20 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gift Ideas That'll Still Get Here in Time

Thoughtful gifts for better sleep, self-care, working out, cooking, and more—all with fast shipping.

By
Esther Carlstone
esther-carlstone
Esther Carlstone
Esther Carlstone is the Commerce Editorial Director for Health and Parents. She comes from an extensive background in lifestyle media and journalism. A former editorial director of Mom.com, she also helped launch and build various family brands at Disney. She has three kids and is passionate about recommending products that truly make a difference in people's everyday lives.
health's editorial guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

Health / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

ICYMI, Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and for those who are still struggling to find the perfect token of their affection, we've got you covered. From self-care gifts to chic workout accessories and much more, all of these gift ideas have super fast shipping so you'll still be a hero on February 14.

For the Self-Care Devotee

Self-Care: A Day and Night Reflection Journal

Amazon

Encourage that special person in your life to take a little time for themselves and focus on their mental—and physical—health with gifts that foster relaxing, reflecting and resting like a thought-provoking journal, a top-rated massager, or if they're trying to decrease screen time and blue light exposure for a variety of mental health reasons, a versatile e-ink tablet may be just the ticket.

For the Ones Who Want Better Sleep

hatch-restore
Amazon.

Give the gift of better sleep this Valentine's Day with these thoughtful gift ideas that can contribute to better quality sleep—like this highly-rated weighted blanket. Fans also rave about this "weighted blanket for your eyes," and a ceramic oil diffuser can promote relaxation and double as a lovely piece of decor.

For the Workout Lover

Bala Bangles - Set of 2 (1lb & 2lb Each

Amazon

Whether your loved one is already a regular at the gym (home or otherwise), or just trying to up their daily exercise, a few aesthetically pleasing and functional accessories never hurt. From the most gorgeous kettlebell we've ever seen, to cushy shoes to keep them safe and comfy, to a Fitbit (that's currently on sale!), there's something for everyone.

For the Green Cook

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, 12-inch

Amazon

For anyone who loves to cook healthier, transitioning to cookware that's toxin and chemical-free is at the top of their to-do list. Help them get a head start with top-rated cookware that's made of cast iron, a highly coveted heart-shaped Le Creuset pot. There's also the super popular Ninja air fryer that's currently $50 off, and if you really want to treat them, a gorgeous cold press juicer to make all their favorite juices at home

Shop More Health Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
weighted blanket sale tout
This 'Life-Changing' Weighted Blanket Helps with Anxiety, Insomnia, and More—And It's 40% Off
9 Inch Enamel Cast Iron Skillet Tout
The Highly Coveted Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet Is $50 Off for a Limited Time
Shiatsu Back Neck Massager with Heat
This Deeply Discounted Massager Is My Go-To for Chronic Neck and Shoulder Pain
52-best-cyber-monday-deals-on-fitbit-air-fryers-vitamins-cm-tout
The 52 Best Cyber Week Deals on Fitbit, Air Fryers, Vitamins, and More
Size Inclusive Sports Bras Nordstrom Tout
Save Over 77% Off Size-Inclusive Sports Bras at Nordstrom, Old Navy, Athleta and More
Last Minute Health Wellness Gifts Tout
Last-Minute Splurge Gifts for the Health and Wellness Lover in Your Life
foot heel care
11 Products Under $20 That Will Finally Soothe Those Cracked, Dry Heels
Black Friday Deals Are Already Available for Your Favorite Health and Wellness Products
The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Oral B, Fitbit, Bowflex and More—Starting At Just $8
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Great Deals That Are Still Available from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Zonli Weighted Blanket Tout
Amazon’s Best-Selling Weighted Blanket Is Nearly 50% Off During Cyber Week
32 Best Healthy Holiday Gifts for Women
The 32 Best Healthy Holiday Gifts for Women
51-best-gifts-for-guys-who-love-to-work-out
The 51 Best Gifts for Guys Who Love to Work Out
47 Best Gifts for Healthcare Workers of 2022
The 47 Best Gifts for Healthcare Workers
Best Health/Wellness Nordstrom Cyber Week Deals
Staub, Hydro Flask, Casper and More Are All Still On Sale at Nordstrom for Cyber Week
stress-relief-gifts-for-someone-with-anxiety
The Best Stress-Relief Gifts for Someone With Anxiety
Stocking Stuffers Under $40 for Health tout
Health and Wellness Gifts Under $40 That'll Still Get Here in Time for Christmas