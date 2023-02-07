What to Buy Gift Guides 20 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gift Ideas That'll Still Get Here in Time Thoughtful gifts for better sleep, self-care, working out, cooking, and more—all with fast shipping. By Esther Carlstone Esther Carlstone Esther Carlstone is the Commerce Editorial Director for Health and Parents. She comes from an extensive background in lifestyle media and journalism. A former editorial director of Mom.com, she also helped launch and build various family brands at Disney. She has three kids and is passionate about recommending products that truly make a difference in people's everyday lives. health's editorial guidelines Published on February 7, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Health / Jaclyn Mastropasqua ICYMI, Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and for those who are still struggling to find the perfect token of their affection, we've got you covered. From self-care gifts to chic workout accessories and much more, all of these gift ideas have super fast shipping so you'll still be a hero on February 14. For the Self-Care Devotee Amazon Encourage that special person in your life to take a little time for themselves and focus on their mental—and physical—health with gifts that foster relaxing, reflecting and resting like a thought-provoking journal, a top-rated massager, or if they're trying to decrease screen time and blue light exposure for a variety of mental health reasons, a versatile e-ink tablet may be just the ticket. Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Heat $50 (was $70); amazon.com Self-Care Journal $12 (Was $17); amazon.com Hyperice Core Premium Smart Meditation Trainer $169 (was $219); amazon.com Nano Ionic Facial Steamer $40 (was $65); amazon.com Boox Note Air2 Plus $479; amazon.com For the Ones Who Want Better Sleep Amazon. Give the gift of better sleep this Valentine's Day with these thoughtful gift ideas that can contribute to better quality sleep—like this highly-rated weighted blanket. Fans also rave about this "weighted blanket for your eyes," and a ceramic oil diffuser can promote relaxation and double as a lovely piece of decor. TOPCEE Weighted Blanket — 20 lbs. 60” x 80”/Queen $50 + extra 15% off for Prime members (was $80); amazon.com Hatch Restore Sound Machine & Smart Light $130; amazon.com Nod Pod Sleep Mask $34; amazon.com Deep Sleep Bath Soak $30; amazon.com Opalhouse Color-Changing Ceramic Oil Diffuser $30; target.com For the Workout Lover Amazon Whether your loved one is already a regular at the gym (home or otherwise), or just trying to up their daily exercise, a few aesthetically pleasing and functional accessories never hurt. From the most gorgeous kettlebell we've ever seen, to cushy shoes to keep them safe and comfy, to a Fitbit (that's currently on sale!), there's something for everyone. Hydroflask 24oz. Water Bottle $35 (was $40); amazon.com Bala Bangles $55; amazon.com Blogilates Iron Kettlebell, 15 lbs. $40; target.com Fitbit Inspire 3 $80 (was $100); amazon.com Nike AirMax Sneakers $112 (was $160); nordstrom.com For the Green Cook Amazon For anyone who loves to cook healthier, transitioning to cookware that's toxin and chemical-free is at the top of their to-do list. Help them get a head start with top-rated cookware that's made of cast iron, a highly coveted heart-shaped Le Creuset pot. There's also the super popular Ninja air fryer that's currently $50 off, and if you really want to treat them, a gorgeous cold press juicer to make all their favorite juices at home Le Creuset Shallow Heart Cocotte $165; amazon.com Lodge Cast Iron Pan with Silicone Handle Cover $30 (was $50); amazon.com Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer $550; namawell.com Ninja Foodi 6-qt. 2 Basket Air Fryer $130 (was $180); target.com Nutribullet Personal Blender $56 (was $70); amazon.com Shop More Health Deals This Popular Resistance Band Set is Less Than $13 and Perfect for Travel or Home 11 Products Under $20 to Soothe Cracked, Dry Heels The Highly Coveted Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet Is $50 Off for a Limited Time This $12 Headache Relief Band Is My Go-To for Bad Migraines Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit