20 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gift Ideas That'll Still Get Here in Time

ICYMI, Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and for those who are still struggling to find the perfect token of their affection, we've got you covered. From self-care gifts to chic workout accessories and much more, all of these gift ideas have super fast shipping so you'll still be a hero on February 14.

For the Self-Care Devotee

Amazon

Encourage that special person in your life to take a little time for themselves and focus on their mental—and physical—health with gifts that foster relaxing, reflecting and resting like a thought-provoking journal, a top-rated massager, or if they're trying to decrease screen time and blue light exposure for a variety of mental health reasons, a versatile e-ink tablet may be just the ticket.

For the Ones Who Want Better Sleep

Amazon.

Give the gift of better sleep this Valentine's Day with these thoughtful gift ideas that can contribute to better quality sleep—like this highly-rated weighted blanket. Fans also rave about this "weighted blanket for your eyes," and a ceramic oil diffuser can promote relaxation and double as a lovely piece of decor.

For the Workout Lover

Amazon

Whether your loved one is already a regular at the gym (home or otherwise), or just trying to up their daily exercise, a few aesthetically pleasing and functional accessories never hurt. From the most gorgeous kettlebell we've ever seen, to cushy shoes to keep them safe and comfy, to a Fitbit (that's currently on sale!), there's something for everyone.

For the Green Cook

Amazon

For anyone who loves to cook healthier, transitioning to cookware that's toxin and chemical-free is at the top of their to-do list. Help them get a head start with top-rated cookware that's made of cast iron, a highly coveted heart-shaped Le Creuset pot. There's also the super popular Ninja air fryer that's currently $50 off, and if you really want to treat them, a gorgeous cold press juicer to make all their favorite juices at home