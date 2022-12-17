Last-Minute Splurge Gifts for the Health and Wellness Lover in Your Life

If you’re wondering how the holidays are already upon us yet, you aren’t alone. It feels like the season crept up sooner than usual this year, and that means that you may not have all your holiday shopping done just yet. Don’t panic, though—there’s still time to order some amazing gifts from big retailers like Target, Amazon, and Nordstrom and have them shipped in time for the holidays.

This list is the bigger ticket items, the ones for the friends and family that you want to get something really good for. These gifts won’t feel like last-minute scrambles, but rather thoughtful choices that any health and wellness lover would love to receive. So get shopping, and with options these good, you might want to leave some budget to pick up something new for yourself.

Best Gear Gifts

Amazon

Being prepared is the key to success in health and wellness, and even the friend who has it all will appreciate these fitness all-stars. Whether it’s the best yoga mat or sound-canceling Beats Fit Pro Earbuds, sometimes getting an upgrade that you wouldn’t think to buy yourself is the best gift of all. For the friend or loved one who is starting a home fitness routine, Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells offer the flexibility of a wide weight range without taking up a ton of space.

Best Accessory Gifts

Nordstrom

It’s the little things that can make or break a wellness routine, and these picks are fantastic additions to any wellness-lover’s arsenal. A sizable Dagne Dover Duffle Bag makes the perfect gym bag, Sunski Dipsea Polarized Recycled Sunglasses look cool while protecting eyes on hikes and runs, and a water bottle that doubles as a foam roller? Now, that’s just genius.

Best Recovery Gifts

Target

Most health and wellness lovers know that recovery is equally as important as pushing it hard in the gym. Whether your gift recipient is looking to re-start their routine come January or just support their overall recovery, you can’t go wrong with a gift that helps knead out muscle tension like the Hypervolt Percussion Massager or helps soothe tired feet and legs like the incredibly comfortable Hoka Ora Luxe Recovery Slides. Or, support healthy sleep patterns, which are the root of all quality recovery, like the Hatch Restore Reading Light, Sound Machine & Sunrise Alarm Clock (the name really says it all).

Best Mental Wellness Gifts

Amazon

Our mental health needs just as much (if not more) attention than our physical, and while you can’t make your loved ones worries completely go away, you can certainly help them with the tools they need to support themselves. Help relieve anxiety with Casper’s Weighted Blanket, or create the perfect moment of zen with a Florensi Meditation Cushion or a Neom Wellbeing Pod Luxe Essential Oils Diffuser that features a ‘Breathing Mode’ light to inspire breathwork while you inhale calming fragrances of your choice.