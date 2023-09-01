Anyone who has slept too long on a subpar mattress will tell you that it is life-changing when you finally upgrade. If you're in need of a new mattress, consider this your sign to finally make the investment in your sleep health—especially if you’ve been waiting for a good deal.

This Labor Day is the perfect time to buy a new mattress (and other bedding). Nearly all of the biggest mattress companies, from Saatva to Casper to Cocoon by Sealy, are having major sales. Not only can you save hundreds of dollars on highly rated mattresses, but many are discounting bedding, adjustable bases, and even throwing in free pillows and other extras.

We know sifting through tons of deals can be daunting, so we scoured the Internet to find these amazing deals so you don’t have to. Here are all the best Labor Day 2023 mattress sales you don’t want to miss.

Helix Sleep: 25% off sitewide, plus 2 free Dream Pillows and mattress protector with purchase. Use code LDS25 through September 11.

25% off sitewide, plus 2 free Dream Pillows and mattress protector with purchase. Use code LDS25 through September 11. Saatva : Up to $500 off your purchase and an extra $100 off an adjustable base or bed frame with the purchase of a mattress.

: Up to $500 off your purchase and an extra $100 off an adjustable base or bed frame with the purchase of a mattress. Purple: Up to $500 off select mattresses and up to $400 off select adjustable smart bases.

Up to $500 off select mattresses and up to $400 off select adjustable smart bases. Leesa: Up to $700 off mattresses, 20% off all bases, up to 25%.

Up to $700 off mattresses, 20% off all bases, up to 25%. Cocoon by Sealy : 35% off on all mattresses through September 4, plus free pillows and sheets.

: 35% off on all mattresses through September 4, plus free pillows and sheets. Sleep Number: 50% off the Sleep Number iLE smart bed, $100 off a Queen c2 smart bed, 20% off select bedding, and more through September 11.

50% off the Sleep Number iLE smart bed, $100 off a Queen c2 smart bed, 20% off select bedding, and more through September 11. Casper: Up to 20% off select Casper mattresses and pillows, plus 50% off adjustable bed frames until September 12.

Up to 20% off select Casper mattresses and pillows, plus 50% off adjustable bed frames until September 12. Nectar Sleep: 33% off sitewide.

33% off sitewide. Nolah Mattress: Save up to $1,200 off mattresses and $400 off adjustable smart bases until September 11.

Save up to $1,200 off mattresses and $400 off adjustable smart bases until September 11. Naturepedic: 20% off sitewide with code LABOR20.

20% off sitewide with code LABOR20. Tuft & Needle: Up to $700 off mattresses and 40% off bedding, furniture, and more.

Up to $700 off mattresses and 40% off bedding, furniture, and more. Serta: Up to $1,300 off select Serta mattresses, adjustable bases, and pillows through September 11.

Up to $1,300 off select Serta mattresses, adjustable bases, and pillows through September 11. Nest Bedding: Up to 50% off select mattresses, 30% off luxury sheet and duvet sets, 20% off weighted blankets, 20% off comforters, and more.

Up to 50% off select mattresses, 30% off luxury sheet and duvet sets, 20% off weighted blankets, 20% off comforters, and more. Allswell Home: 25% off sitewide with code BIGDEAL25.



Helix Midnight Mattress

Helix

If you’re a side sleeper who often wakes up with pain in your neck, shoulders, or hips, the Helix Midnight could be a great option for you. (In fact, it was our top pick in our test of the best mattresses for side sleepers.) The Helix Midnight is a pressure-relieving memory foam mattress that’s tailored specifically to side-sleepers and people who tend to toss and turn in their sleep. It offers pressure point relief for your shoulders and hips, while the middle layers support the contours of your body.



Helix is offering 25% off sitewide plus two free Dream Pillows and a free mattress protector with the purchase of an eligible mattress. Use code LDS25 through Monday, September 11.

To buy: Helix Midnight Mattress $999 for a Queen (was $1,332); helixsleep.com

Saatva Classic Mattress

Saatva

The Saatva Classic Mattress is a luxury hybrid innerspring mattress that was named Health’s best overall mattress for stomach sleepers after rigorous testing. Not only does it feel absolutely luxurious with its plush pillow top but it’s also very durable with its responsive dual-coil design made of recycled carbon steel (meaning it won’t be sagging in years to come). The breathable cover will keep you cool as you sleep and the patented Lumbar Zone Technology will help keep your spine aligned.



Save up $200 off your purchase of $1,000-$1,499, $300 off $1,500-$2,499, $350 off $2,500-$3,499, $400 off $3,500-$4,499, and $500 off $4,500 or more. Plus, get an additional $100 off an Adjustable Base Plus or bed frame with the purchase of a mattress.

To buy: Saatva Classic Mattress (Queen) $1,695 (was $1,995); saatva.com

Purple Mattress

Purple

One of the internet’s most searched-for mattresses, the Purple Mattress is a medium-firm option that features the brand’s signature temperature-regulating gel grid. It’s also packed with three types of foam for ultimate comfort while you snooze. Made from non-toxic materials, it’s hypoallergenic and available for free shipping and returns.

Purple is offering up to $300 off Essential Collection mattresses, $300 off Premium Collection mattresses, and $500 off Luxe Collection Mattresses. You can also save up to $400 on adjustable smart bases and 50% off the Ascent Adjustable Base. No code needed.

To buy: Purple Mattress $1,199 for a Queen (was $1399)



Leesa Original Mattress

Leesa

The Leesa Original Mattress was named one of Health’s top mattress picks for back pain due to its extra pressure relief and long-lasting support. Couples will appreciate the minimal motion transfer and deep memory foam comfort. If you buy now, Leesa will throw in two free pillows with your mattress purchase.

Save up to $700 on a Leesa mattress, 20% off all bases, up to 25% off bedding, and more. No code needed.

To buy: Leesa Original Mattress $1,099 for a Queen (was $1,299); leesa.com

Cocoon by Sealy The Chill Mattress

Cocoon

If you’re an extra-hot sleeper, The Chill Mattress is a popular option. The cooling cover absorbs and dissolves heat, while the 10-inch memory foam contours to your body and keeps you supported throughout the night. And for an extra $99, you can add an additional layer of extra-chill foam for advanced cooling.



Cocoon by Sealy is offering 35% off on all mattresses through September 4, plus free pillows and sheets (up to a $199 value). No code is needed.

To buy: Cocoon by Sealy The Chill Mattress $699 for a Queen (was $1,079); cocoonbysealy.com

Sleep Number 360 iLE Limited Edition Smart Bed

Sleep Number

For a truly personalized sleep experience, Sleep Number’s Limited Edition iLE smart bed is a plush, temperature-balancing mattress that creates two distinct zones for each sleeper. Each person can adjust their side by firmness, temperature, comfort, and support. There’s even an app that allows you to monitor how well you slept and make adjustments accordingly. While it’s certainly an investment, at 50% off, this is by far the best deal you’re likely to find on such a high-end smart bed.

Through September 11, Sleep Number is offering 50% off the Sleep Number iLE smart bed, $100 off a Queen c2 smart bed, 20% off select bedding, buy one/get one pillow deals, and free home delivery with the purchase of a base.

To buy: Sleep Number 360 iLE Limited Edition Smart Bed $2,750 for a Queen (was $5,499); sleepnumber.com

Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress

Casper

Casper’s softest mattress provides two layers of support around your hips, waist, and lower back for ergonomic alignment and all-night comfort. The Hybrid model features an internal pairing of both springs and foam. Hot sleepers will also appreciate the patented AirScape® Technology which helps to move heat and humidity away from the body as you sleep.

Until September 12, you can save up to 20% on select Casper mattresses and pillows, plus 50% on adjustable bed frames.

To buy: Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress $1,836 for a Queen (was $2,295); casper.com



Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Nectar

This 12-inch memory foam mattress features premium memory foam that hugs your body while keeping you cool all night long. The therapeutic gel memory foam is perfect for those with back pain—whether you sleep on your stomach, side, or back. During this sale, you can also add two cooling pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector with your purchase of a mattress for only $159 (it would normally cost $599).



Nectar is offering 33% off everything—no code needed.

To buy: Nectar Memory Foam Mattress $699 for a Queen (was $1,099); nectarsleep.com

Nolah Natural Mattress

Nolah

The Nolah Natural is an eco-friendly mattress with 11 inches of deep support and foam cushioning that offers 33% better pressure relief than synthetic alternatives, according to the brand. Made from premium natural materials like latex, organic cotton wool, and recycled steel coils, it’s not only highly durable but cool and breathable as well. And since it’s made from hypoallergenic materials, it’s great for allergy sufferers. Nolah also offers free shipping, a lifetime warranty, and a 120-night mattress trial so you can rest easy knowing you can send it back if it’s not right for you.



Nolah Mattress is offering up to $1,200 off mattresses and $400 off adjustable smart bases until September 11. Plus, receive two free pillows with your purchase while supplies last.

To buy: Nolah Natural $1,399 for a Queen (was $2,099); nolahmattress.com

Naturepedic Chorus Organic Mattress

Naturepedic

The Chorus Organic Mattress is Naturepedic’s most cooling mattress. It’s not too firm but too soft, offering medium pressure and universal support. It’s also made from 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton and wool, meaning its materials meet high textile processing standards. It doesn’t contain any polyurethane foam, fire retardants, or chemicals so you can feel good laying your head to sleep at night.

Naturepedic is offering 20% off sitewide with code LABOR20.

To buy: Naturepedic Chorus Organic Mattress $1,599 for a Queen (was $1,999); naturepedic.com



Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress

Tuft & Needle

The new Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress has a medium plush feel thanks to a blend of memory foam and innersprings. The layer of nanocoils and adaptive foam relieve pressure while the springs help with motion control. One feature that helps this mattress stand out from others is the washable top cover, which makes it super easy to remove and clean in the washing machine. The mattress is also GREENGUARD Gold Certified, meaning it is free from over 10,000 harmful chemicals.



Tuft & Needle is offering up to $700 off on mattresses and 40% off on furniture, bedding, and more until September 10. No code needed.

To buy: Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress $1,456 for a Queen (was $1,995); tuftandneedle.com

Serta iComfortECO Smooth Hybrid Mattress

Serta

Serta’s iComfortECO Smooth Hybrid Mattress is a medium-feel mattress suitable for many types of sleepers. The memory foam provides targeted pressure relief while the cool-to-the-touch cover keeps you from overheating as you sleep. Plus, if you purchase an iComfortECO Mattress, you get a Serta Classic Bedding Bundle free with purchase. Just add eligible items to your cart and use the code MATTRESSBUNDLE at checkout.



Save up to $1,300 on select Serta mattresses, adjustable bases, and pillows. Sale ends September 11.

To buy: Serta iComfortECO Smooth Hybrid $1,999 for a Queen/Medium Feel (was $2,499); serta.com

Nest Bedding Raven Flippable Hybrid Mattress

Nest Bedding

The Raven Flippable Hybrid mattress by Nest Bedding is a luxury hybrid mattress with a medium feel on the top and a firm feel on the bottom. The combination of foam and coil makes it an ergonomic sleep surface for back, stomach, and side sleepers alike. Made in the USA, the mattress is CertiPUR-US certified, meaning it has been made without flame retardants, mercury, lead, formaldehyde, and many other harmful materials.



Nest Bedding is offering up to 50% off select mattresses, 30% off luxury sheet and duvet sets, 20% off weighted blankets, 20% off comforters, and more.

To buy: Nest Bedding Raven Flippable Hybrid Mattress $850 for a Queen (was $1,699); nestbedding.com



The Allswell Mattress

Allswell

No, you’re not dreaming—this popular mattress by Allswell Home is on sale for less than $400 for a King. The affordable mattress with over 2,500 5-star ratings has a 10-inch hybrid design, which pairs cooling gel memory foam with durable springs for medium-firm support.



Save 25% sitewide with code BIGDEAL25. Sign up now for SMS texts from Allswell Home and save 15% by texting DREAMBIG to 61652.

To buy: The Allswell Mattress $298 for a King (was $397); allswellhome.com

