7 Signs You Could Have Kidney Stones–and When to See a Doctor

Anyone who has ever had a kidney stone knows how miserable it can make you feel. Kidney stones develop when high levels of salt and other minerals in the urine stick together. Over time, these congealed bits can form stones ranging in size from sand-like grains or small pebbles to chunks of gravel.

“Some are soft, some are sort of crushable, some are more crystaline and some are more solid, like a petrified rock,” says Margaret Pearle, MD, PhD, professor and vice chair of urology at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Kidney stones can pass in your urine without any need for treatment. But when a stone gets lodged in a bad place, especially in the ureters–the narrow passageways that allow urine to move from the kidneys to the bladder–the pain can get pretty intense. Larger stones may even block the flow of urine. That being said, stones that remain in the kidneys may not cause any pain or symptoms at all. As long as they’re not obstructing urine flow or associated with infection, they can be left alone.

A variety of factors like diet, certain medical conditions (including obesity), and family history of the issue can increase the risk for developing kidney stones. One of the most important and easily correctable risk factors is dehydration. Boosting your daily water intake can reduce your risk of forming kidney stones in the first place.

Here are the key warning signs of kidney stones, plus what you can do to get rid of these little troublemakers.

