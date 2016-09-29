Chronic kidney disease means that the kidneys aren’t removing waste and excess water from the blood as efficiently as they should. The most common causes of chronic kidney disease are diabetes and high blood pressure. Although kidney disease can lead to kidney failure, which can require dialysis or a kidney transplant, losing weight, exercising, taking medication, and changing your diet can often slow down or halt kidney damage. Nearly 20 million people in the U.S. have chronic kidney disease.

