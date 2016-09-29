Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease means that the kidneys aren’t removing waste and excess water from the blood as efficiently as they should. The most common causes of chronic kidney disease are diabetes and high blood pressure. Although kidney disease can lead to kidney failure, which can require dialysis or a kidney transplant, losing weight, exercising, taking medication, and changing your diet can often slow down or halt kidney damage. Nearly 20 million people in the U.S. have chronic kidney disease.

Reducing sodium levels is easier than you might think. Experts weigh in on how much salt is too much. Hint: the key is knowing your numbers!

Diabetic nephropathy is the leading cause of kidney failure in the U.S.

The Craigslist ad was short and to the point: “Please Help Us, My Dad Needs a Kidney!”

Mistakes can happen, sure. But medical mistakes never fail to shock, including the story this week that a nurse at the University of Toledo Medical Center threw away a donated kidney intended for a recipient who was, at that very moment, waiting in the operating room to undergo a transplant.

It's barely past 8 a.m. on World Kidney Day, but funnyman and actor George Lopez is in overdrive, bouncing back and forth from television interviewers to radio remotes to Internet and print reporters, trying to spread the word about the importance of screening for kidney disease.

A 28-year-old man from Michigan decided to donate a kidney to a total stranger, setting into motion a kidney swap that over many months has resulted in 10 people getting a donor organ—and the process is still ongoing.