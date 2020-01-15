Is It Just Me?

The Nervous Googler writes Is It Just Me? for Health.com. She stays up at night searching health questions so you don’t have to. Send her the questions stressing you out at NervousGoogler@health.com.

Most Recent

Is It Just Me or Does Everyone Get Horrible Gas Before Their Period?

Is It Just Me or Does Everyone Get Horrible Gas Before Their Period?

At least no one has to know if you have terrible cramps and mood swings.
Read More
Is It Just Me or Is Holding in a Sneeze Going to Make My Head Explode?

Is It Just Me or Is Holding in a Sneeze Going to Make My Head Explode?

Is saving face in that big meeting really worth an eye?
Read More
Is It Just Me or Is Sleeping in a Tampon a Bad Move?

Is It Just Me or Is Sleeping in a Tampon a Bad Move?

The Nervous Googler wonders if unplugging before bed is a matter of preference or safety.
Read More
Is It Just Me or Are My Boobs Different Sizes?

Is It Just Me or Are My Boobs Different Sizes?

The Nervous Googler Compares A to B to DD.
Read More
Is It Just Me or Is Armpit Hair Totally Useless?

Is It Just Me or Is Armpit Hair Totally Useless?

The Nervous Googler is never not armpit shaving.
Read More
Is It Just Me or Does Your Uterus Fill Up With Blood if You Skip a Period on the Pill?

Is It Just Me or Does Your Uterus Fill Up With Blood if You Skip a Period on the Pill?

And if not... where does the blood go?
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com