Post-Concussion Syndrome Makes It Hard for Me to Function—Here's What It's Like
After an accidental hit to the head, Kate Anderson, 37, was diagnosed with a mild traumatic brain injury, which led to post-concussion syndrome. A year later, day-to-day life with this isolating disorder remains a challenge.Read More
Everyone Thinks I'm the Picture of Health—but Every Day I Struggle With Ulcerative Colitis
After she was diagnosed with this inflammatory bowel disease, Holly Schmidt had to adjust to her new normal of battling an invisible illness. Here's what that means, and what daily life is like.Read More
What It's Like to Have Your Immune System Attack Your Hair
How one woman copes with an autoimmune disorder that left bald patches on her head.Read More
What It's Like to Live With Bipolar Disorder—a Mental Health Condition No One Can See
Mackenzie Driscoll, 26, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder 6 years ago. This is how she's learned to manage work, social situations, and daily life with an illness that's not just invisible but also carries a stigma.Read More
I'm a 22-Year-Old With Fibromyalgia—and Some Days I Wish I Could Detach Myself From My Body
After years of debilitating pain, Bel Banta was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a disorder that's not well understood by doctors. Here, she shares what it's like to be 22 years old and living with episodes of chronic pain few people are aware of.Read More
How Having a Hysterectomy at 17 Changed My Life
Julie Jacques, 27, underwent a hysterectomy when she was just 17—but her chronic pelvic pain only got worse.Read More