Having Insomnia May Increase the Risk of Stroke, Study Finds

A new study found that people with insomnia have a greater risk of having a stroke.

The study did not find that insomnia causes stroke—just that people with insomnia may have a greater risk of having a stroke.

Experts emphasize the importance of managing sleep disorders and speaking to a healthcare provider to ensure your symptoms are being treated properly.

New research found that insomnia may increase your risk of having a stroke.

More than one-third of people in the U.S. experience insomnia symptoms—like difficulty falling asleep or sleeping through the night—but many don’t consider their sleep issues worth a doctor’s visit, Wendemi Sawadogo, MD, MPH, PhD, study author and a member of the American Academy of Neurology, told Health.

“People experiencing insomnia symptoms shouldn’t be in the posture of, ‘Oh, it’s going to go away [on its own],’” Dr. Sawadogo emphasized. “People should definitely seek care and not ignore the symptoms.”

The new study, published Wednesday in the journal Neurology, serves as a reminder that getting enough sleep is crucial to your health.

“Unfortunately, in this world we live in, we have devices at our fingertips and we don’t turn our brains off,” Michelle Christina Johansen, MD, PhD, an associate professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins Medicine, told Health. “We all know we need more sleep, and we’re recognizing more and more that sleep is important.”

Below, experts explain the significance of the new research—and when you should consider speaking with a doctor about insomnia symptoms.

Insomnia and the Cardiovascular System

Dr. Sawadogo and his team conducted their study for two main reasons: The association between stroke risk and insomnia in the U.S. population, specifically, hasn’t been studied before, and other analyses on the topic from around the world have produced inconsistent findings.

According to the report, studies conducted in Asia have been more likely to link insomnia to stroke risk than those conducted in Europe.

“We’re in an area where we have conflicting results depending on the location of the study, and we wanted to conduct this study to investigate the U.S. population because it hasn’t been truly investigated,” Dr. Sawadogo explained.

To do this, the authors relied on the Health and Retirement Study (HRS), a longitudinal panel study conducted by the University of Michigan that surveys thousands of Americans about their health and wellness every two years.

For the HRS study, participants answered four questions:

About how often they had trouble falling asleep at night Whether they often woke up during the night Whether they had difficulty waking up too early and not being able to fall asleep again How rested they usually felt in the morning

Participants were asked these four questions every two years from 2002 to 2020.

In addition to people aged 50 or older who were enrolled in the study, Dr. Sawadogo’s team analyzed responses from their spouses, regardless of age. Once all the responses had been collected, the research looked at data from 31,000 participants. The average participant age was 61, and 57% were female.

Based on the participants’ answers and health data, researchers concluded that people who had symptoms of insomnia, particularly severe insomnia, were more likely to have had a stroke during the study.

Study Limitations The survey format used in the HRS study does limit the new research to a certain degree since data collected via participants’ observations is likely less accurate than data collected through non-objective measurements taken by researchers.

While the study format is able to associate sleep issues with stroke risk, it is difficult to discern if the participants definitely had insomnia and not obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a different health condition that can also make it challenging to sleep through the night and has also been linked to increased stroke risk.

Andrew Russman, DO, a stroke epidemiology expert at Cleveland Clinic’s Cardiovascular Center, emphasized the nuance required to differentiate the two sleep disorders. “The [HRS] study used the insomnia scale, which can screen for obstructive sleep apnea. Waking up throughout the night, not having restorative sleep—those can be symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea as well as insomnia,” he said. “Sometimes it’s difficult to tease out [the diagnosis] in the individual person without talking to them.”

While Dr. Sawadogo’s research established a link between insomnia and stroke risk, it doesn’t prove that insomnia somehow causes stroke—only that those who have the condition may be more likely to experience a stroke.

Future research should be focused on defining the relationship between insomnia and stroke, Dr. Johansen explained. “In general, people have done a good job [proving] these things are associated. But we need mechanistic research,” she said. “Is there something about sleep itself that is directly leading to the inability of the brain to repair at night? Those are the things we don’t know.”

Stroke Risk for People Under 50

The new study found the association between insomnia and stroke risk to be strongest for people under 50 years old, suggesting that people in this category need to be especially vigilant about monitoring insomnia symptoms.

But this might be a bit misleading given the data the researchers analyzed, Dr. Russman said.

The overwhelming majority of the participants were 50 years or older; in fact, the only people under 50 who were included were spouses of other study participants, according to Dr. Sawadogo.

“They intentionally recruited more in this age group over 50,” Dr. Russman explained. “When they looked at age, they had 25,000 people over the age of 50, and 2,000 under the age of 50, but they continue to say the association was stronger in younger adults than other adults,” he clarified.

Managing Insomnia Symptoms

“I think the way to look at this is: Don’t ignore insomnia symptoms,” Dr. Russman said.

He added that people often minimize these symptoms when they see a doctor or fail to see that they’re problematic at all. “Sometimes they’ve lived so long with their sleep disorder, they think it’s normal. But you need to listen to this aspect of your body,” he emphasized.

Your doctor may ask you to keep a sleep diary if they suspect you’re suffering from insomnia so that they can analyze how much sleep you’re getting. They might also recommend a physical exam, a blood test, or other tests to rule out any other medical problems.

You may be diagnosed if you and your doctor determine you are having difficulty getting enough sleep at least three nights a week.

There are many ways insomnia symptoms can be managed, Dr. Sawadogo noted. While medications are available, experts usually recommend trying a non-pharmacological option first. This might include meeting with a sleep psychologist or trying insomnia cognitive behavioral therapy.

If you’ve been diagnosed with insomnia, you might want to initiate a conversation with a doctor about whether you need to be screened for the comorbidities outlined in the new report (diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and depression), which could further increase stroke risk, Dr. Johansen said.

It’s crucial to keep an eye on these aspects of your health no matter your age, Dr. Russman said. “People with insomnia don’t feel as good. They don’t feel well-rested; they will often describe a lot of fatigue,” he explained. “There’s a perception among the general public that if you’re an insomniac, it’s not fixable. But there are treatments.”