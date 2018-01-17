6 Ways to Lose Weight If You Have PCOS

Strict diets are too likely to backfire, says Julie Dillon, RD, a dietitian who works with people with PCOS in North Carolina. When a diet fails, your best intentions can deteriorate into a vicious cycle of losing weight, gaining it back, and losing it again. But yo-yo dieting can hurt your health: Recently, it was linked with double the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death in people who already had coronary artery disease in a study in the New England Journal of Medicine. Women with PCOS already have a higher risk of heart attack, high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, and stroke.

Instead, center your healthy eating plan around anti-inflammatory foods, as women with PCOS have chronic, low-level inflammation. That means avocados, nuts, fish, olive oil, and green tea. Many of these foods are also components of the much-touted Mediterranean diet (really more of a lifestyle), which has repeatedly been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer’s, among other benefits.

A Mediterranean diet is also relatively low in calories and contributes to stable blood sugar. “What we look for is a low-glycemic-index diet,” says Richard Legro, MD, interim chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. “We are trying to avoid exacerbations of rapid rises in glucose and/or rapid rises in insulin because those tend to be perturbed anyway in women with PCOS.”

Another surefire way to avoid spikes or crashes in blood sugar is to eat regularly throughout the day. Prolonged periods without eating will only increase your urge to binge, so, counterintuitive as it may seem, eat more often to lose weight with PCOS. That means every three to four hours–except, of course, when you’re sleeping, says Dillon. “I like to start with three square meals,” she says, “and if you need to eat more, you need to eat more.”

Learning to listen to your body is also crucial, Dillon adds. Try to zero in on when you’re really hungry and when you’re full. Turn to exercise or another outlet when you’re tempted to eat out of boredom or stress. “It’s moving away from hating their body and learning to listen to what it needs,” Dillon says.

RELATED: The 50 Best Weight Loss Foods of All Time