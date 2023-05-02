9 Incline Treadmills on Sale for Trying the Viral '12-3-30' Workout

If you've been on TikTok in the past year, you've probably come across the latest viral exercise trend everyone's been raving about: the 12-3-30 workout. The concept behind the popular workout involves walking on a treadmill at an incline of 12, at a speed of 3 miles per hour, for 30 minutes—and droves of people on TikTok claim their health has drastically improved as a result of the incline walking routine.

Walking has always been known to have positive health benefits. According to a 2019 study in Diabetology and Metabolic Syndrome, walking is associated with decreased cortisol levels, which is why some fitness and health experts recommend it as the ideal form of physical activity. It’s also easy on the joints, accessible to many different types of people and bodies, and is beginner-friendly. And for people looking to increase their fitness and health benefits even more, walking on an incline boosts results even faster.

So whether you’re looking to simply try out incline walking or try the 12-3-30 workout for yourself, we’ve rounded up some treadmills with incline functions that are all on major sale.

Proform Carbon TL Treadmill

Dicks

The cushioned 20” wide belt is a draw for this treadmill, because it can help support you whether you choose to run or incline walk. The Proform is on sale for less than $600, goes up to a 10 percent incline, has easy-start buttons or programs to choose from, ProShox Cushioning, and an easy place to put a phone or tablet, along with sturdy water bottle holders. You never really appreciate the importance of a water bottle holder that won’t spill your water until you’re gasping for air and knock one over in the middle of a crowded room.

To buy: Proform Carbon TL Treadmill $550 (was $650); dickssportinggoods.com

RunNow Foldable Treadmill with Manual Incline

Amazon

This foldable treadmill packs some impressive features for a very affordable price. Not only does it have over 40 different programs and an LED monitor with tracking for speed, distance, calories, pulse, and time, but it also has an extra-wide and long-running belt for more comfortable running. And if you’re choosing one of three manual incline levels, the double shock-absorbing function will help cushion your joints at speeds up to 8.1 miles per hour as well.

Assembly is apparently also a breeze. One Amazon reviewer noted that they “had it done within 30 minutes.”. And if you’re looking to use your treadmill as a walking treadmill for work, this one is ideal thanks to its long and wide arms that can easily fit a moveable desk and laptop.

To buy: RunNow Foldable Treadmill with Manual Incline, $520 with onsite coupon (was $700); amazon.com

RunNow Foldable Treadmill with Auto Incline

Amazon

Speaking of treadmill desks, this RuNow auto version takes it up a notch by including a removable desk that you can take on and off to work on your treadmill. It inclines up to a level 12 and has a built-in shock-absorbing system for when you crank that level up.

Another cool feature of this treadmill is the built-in Bluetooth speakers that can let you blast your favorite music or stream a podcast to keep you going—along with wireless charging of your phone or tablet on the device holder. There’s a 300-pound weight capacity on the treadmill and it can hit speeds up to 10 miles per hour.

To buy: RunNow Foldable Treadmill with Auto Incline, $800 with onsite coupon (was $1000); amazon.com

Borgusi Treadmill with Manual Incline

Amazon

The manual incline on this treadmill goes up three levels and accommodates up to 8.5 miles per hour speed. It also has a 43.5'' x 17'' wide running track and multi-layer cushioning function on the deck, essential when walking on an incline.

You can adjust your settings or choose a program with handrail buttons and the treadmill boasts both a device holder and Bluetooth capability to stream music or a podcast. This is an affordable pick for tight quarters. One reviewer raved that it “was easy to fit in a small space,” while another also noted that it’s “very small” and great for compact rooms.

To buy: Borgusi Treadmill with Manual Incline, $349 with onsite coupon(was $379); amazon.com

FYC Folding Treadmill with Auto Incline

Amazon

The FYC is a professional-grade treadmill that can handle a user weight of 330 pounds and a speed of 10 miles per hours, and an automatic incline of up to 15 percent, making it one of the highest inclines on our list.

You can also use one of the 12 pre-programmed programs for an automatic workout and download the corresponding app to track all of your workouts and data. It folds up and down with a hydraulic lift lock and if you need to move your treadmill around between workout sessions, four wheels also make it easy to transport. “I like that I can easily fold it up and bring it back down as needed, and because it's on wheels, I can roll it into another room to store it,” explained one Amazon shopper.

To buy: FYC Folding Treadmill with Auto Incline, $550 with onsite coupon (was $600); amazon.com

Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill with Manual Incline

Amazon

If you’re looking for something more traditionally-designed from Sunny, this option may be more your speed. There are three levels of manual incline and speeds up to 7.5 miles per hour. Walkers or runners can enjoy a built-in USB charging port, device holder, Bluetooth speakers, and an electronic lubrication reminder that notifies you when maintenance is needed. There are 18 total different workouts you can choose (including three customized by you), handrail controls, and a completely flat-folding design. One reviewer shared that the treadmill “feels solid” and that it only took “half an hour” for them to assemble, while another revealed that they “love that it inclines at the press of a button.”

To buy: Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill with Manual Incline, $400 with onesite coupon (was $500); amazon.com

Echanfit Treadmill with 3% Manual Incline

Amazon

Weighing in at only 93 total pounds, the Echanfit is lightweight and portable, but thanks to an alloy steel frame it’s also incredibly durable. It features an LCD display for tracking, a 17.5 inch wide running belt, and multi-layer shock absorption on a cushioned desk that can make incline walking more comfortable.

This option can hold up to 220 pounds and incline up to three different levels with speeds up to 8.5 miles per hour. A big bonus of this treadmill is that it arrives 95 percent pre-assembled and can be finished within 15 minutes. “This is perfect for a small space, very easy to assemble,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “I’m able to easily adjust the speed and the incline while walking.”

To buy: Echanfit Treadmill with 3% Manual Incline, $320 with onsite coupon (was $380); amazon.com

Echanfit Treadmill with 12% Auto Incline

Amazon

If you like the Echanfit, but want something with a little more incline, the 12 percent option offers 12 automatic incline settings that you can use to feel the burn. Like the lower-incline option, you can reach a max speed of 8.5 miles per hour, and you’ll still enjoy the same smaller-scale footprint and 17.5 inch running belt. One Amazon shopper noted this is a “great treadmill” that’s “built very sturdy” and is still going strong, even after a year of daily use with hour-long walks. “Don't waste your money on anything else,” they added.

To buy: Echanfit Treadmill with 12% Auto Incline, $420 with onsite coupon (was $500); amazon.com

Egofit Walker Pro Under Desk Treadmill

Amazon

Last but not least, if you want to multitask while still getting your 12 3 30 workout in, this walking pad provides an under-the-desk option with incline, which is a rare feat. It only has a max speed of 3.1 miles per hour, but can still hold an impressive 242.5 pound max user weight and goes up to a 5 percent incline. “Working from home is a struggle when sitting all day,” described one Amazon shopper. “I highly recommend this, especially the incline model. It’s the perfect incline to walk for longer periods of time.”

To buy: Egofit Walker Pro Under Desk Treadmill, $380 with onsite coupon (was $400); amazon.com