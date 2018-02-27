6 Low-FODMAP Recipes to Try If You're Always Bloated

If you're a frequent sufferer of an upset stomach, you may have heard the term FODMAP. It's a bulky acronym for an even more unwieldy class of carbs: fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols. FODMAPs are found in dairy, wheat, garlic, onions, beans, some fruits, artificial sweeteners, and other foods. And some people simply aren't able to digest them very well.

It's thought that FODMAPs could contribute to irritable bowel syndrome, or to the digestive discomfort people experience when they're sensitive to gluten but don't have celiac disease. Some people find relief from their symptoms when they follow a low-FODMAP diet.

But of course, that can be tricky because FODMAPs show up in a whole range of otherwise healthy eats. It helps to have a little guidance. That's where The Low-FODMAP 6-Week Plan & Cookbook ($25, amazon.com) comes in. Author and certified nutritional therapist Suzanne Perazzini serves up heaps of practical tips and tasty recipes. Here are six meals and snacks from her collection that could help tame your tummy trouble.

RELATED: 20 Reasons Why Your Stomach Hurts