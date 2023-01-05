This Handheld Meditation Trainer Will Help Ease Your Anxiety in 2023—And It's $40 Off Right Now

Most people see January as the chance for a fresh new start—the perfect time to get back on track with working out, healthy eating, and all those long-forgotten fitness goals. But it’s also the perfect time to get back on track with your mental health, and one of the easiest and most effective ways to do that is through daily meditation.

Studies show that meditating can significantly reduce stress, ease anxieties, and increase your focus, even if you only do it a few minutes each day. It can also improve your quality of sleep, which can be a real game-changer for parents.

"When you give your body deep healing rest, it closes down those open windows so that you can operate as nature intended," Emily Fletcher, founder of Ziva Meditation in New York City and author of Stress Less, Accomplish More: Meditation for Extraordinary Performance, told Health.

Of course, knowing how to get started isn’t always easy, which is why beginners often benefit from using meditation apps, tools, and other devices that can guide them through the process. Enter, the Hyperice Core Premium Smart Meditation Trainer—a sleek and easy-to-use meditation aid that can be held right in the palm of your hands.

To buy: Hyperice Core Premium Smart Meditation Trainer $179 (was $219); Amazon

The Core Trainer syncs directly with the Core app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices via Bluetooth. It even contains internal biosensors that can measure your heart rate during each session so you can monitor any patterns or changes that may occur.

To get started, all you need to do is find a nice quiet space, launch the app, and hold the trainer in both of your hands. From there, the Core will start emitting soft vibrations and gentle light signals that will help guide your breathing and keep you focused as the meditation practice begins.

Luckily, you’ll never get bored, either. Not only does the app recommend different sessions to match your interests when you sign in, but it also features an expert panel of instructors who add new meditations to the platform every single day. And, when it’s not in use, you can just fit the Core into its natural wood base, which honestly makes the thing look like a cool piece of decor.

Pretty cool, huh?

So far, customers seem to be loving the high-tech device.

“From the moment you open your box, you realize what a treasure you are about to discover,” wrote one reviewer, who called it “a gift for the mind, body, and spirit.”

Another person said it motivates them to meditate in the same way that a FitBit motivates you to get up and walk.

“Since I bought this, I have bought four others as gifts and three other people bought them once they tried mine,” they continued.

Someone else praised the Core Trainer as “a game changer for anyone who values peace of mind, improving your thought life, and tranquility.”

After each meditation, the Core will give you feedback in the app so you can track your progress over time. But the real test will be whether you start feeling better after a few weeks of making this your daily routine—and according to multiple customers, you certainly will. But, hurry, because this deal won’t last much longer!

