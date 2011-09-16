Plates for Portion Control, U.K. Lifts Ban on Gay Men Donating Blood, and Must-Knows About the HPV Vaccine Debate

Health.com
September 16, 2011

  • When you break open a durian fruit, it reeks like rotting garbage. So why is it catching on as a new flavor of ice cream? Some claim it's a natural aphrodisiac! [Fox News Health]

  • Thinking about shaking it at a Zumba class for the first time? Check out these tips for beginners from a certified Zumba instructor. [FitSugar]

  • Does your hair really stop growing when it reaches a certain length? Get the answers to this and other common hair questions. [HuffPost]

  • Seems like celebs will try anything—from the Master Cleanse to gardening nude—when it comes to eating habits. But should their kids follow suit? These seven celebrity kids eat alternative diets. [LilSugar]

  • Eight-month-old twins Jacob and Joshua Spates were born conjoined at the hip. After a 13-hour surgery in August where doctors successfully separated them, the boys are beginning to crawl. [People]

