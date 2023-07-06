How Do I Talk to My Friends About Ozempic?

Medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro have sparked debate among the medical community and the general public regarding weight loss methods.

While some healthcare providers urge patients to choose non-drug routes toward weight management, others note the importance of support and non-judgment of others’ health decisions.

Experts recommend entering conversations about weight loss with compassion and support for the other person, in order to provide a safe and healthy environment.

Weight loss medications are among the most popular topics in the health space. But with so many different circumstances and viewpoints surrounding the medication, the conversation can sometimes be difficult to navigate.

As Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro continue to increase in use, views within the medical community, as well as the general public are divided.

Before taking a stance, consider the indication that each medication is approved for by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Weight Loss Medication Uses Ozempic (semaglutide) is approved to lower blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, in addition to diet and exercise. The medication is also approved to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and known heart disease.

(semaglutide) is approved to lower blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, in addition to diet and exercise. The medication is also approved to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and known heart disease. Wegovy (semaglutide) injection is approved to help adults and children aged 12 years and older with obesity or some adults with excess weight (overweight), who also have weight-related medical problems, to lose weight and keep the weight off, in addition to diet and exercise.

(semaglutide) injection is approved to help adults and children aged 12 years and older with obesity or some adults with excess weight (overweight), who also have weight-related medical problems, to lose weight and keep the weight off, in addition to diet and exercise. Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is approved to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes, as an addition to diet and exercise.

A side effect of all these medications is suppression of appetite, which can cause weight loss.

Katherine H. Saunders, MD, member of Obesity Action Coalition and clinical assistant professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, said these medications and other anti-obesity medications are used for medical reasons and are not just “vanity drugs.”

“Many people think that obesity is a lifestyle problem that can be managed effectively by eating less and exercising more so they view semaglutide as cheating or as an easy way out,” she told Health.

Villainizing these medications perpetuates the misconception that people can just lose weight if they try harder and that obesity is a condition under willful control, she noted.

“Many people with obesity and multiple weight-related complications have lost and gained weight a million times and nothing is working for significant and sustained weight loss,” said Saunders. “These are individuals for whom semaglutide might be a very reasonable option to finally treat their disease and improve or resolve their weight-related health complications.”

Rekha Kumar, MD, practicing endocrinologist in New York City and chief medical officer at Found, agreed. She hopes that increased awareness around obesity helps people realize that biology plays a big role in how the body stores fat and that medicine can help address the biological factors associated with obesity.

“But I feel that there is a new stigma of Wegovy being looked upon negatively when celebrities are using it as a quick fix,” Kumar told Health.

The Weight Loss Medication Controversy

While some medical professionals are supportive of weight loss medication, others prefer different routes toward weight management.

Rosia Parrish, ND, naturopathic doctor and fertility specialist at Naturopathic Wellness Center, said she prioritizes non-drug methods for weight loss due to their holistic approach.

“These methods address underlying factors contributing to weight gain, such as hormonal imbalances, metabolic dysregulation, nutrient deficiencies, and lifestyle habits,” Parrish told Health. “By identifying and addressing these root causes, we can achieve long-term weight loss outcomes.”

She added that non-drug methods tend to have minimal to no side effects compared to prescription weight loss medications, and in her opinion, this makes them a safer choice, especially for people with specific health concerns or who are taking other medications.

“Some approaches are taking supplements and herbal medicine or homeopathy, eating a balanced and nutrient-dense diet, regular physical activity, stress management, quality sleep, and addressing emotional factors contributing to weight gain,” said Parrish.

Another concern healthcare providers express about medications like Wegovy and Ozempic is that while the medications typically cause a 15% decrease in body weight, once they stop taking them, the weight will come back.

One study, which analyzed people a year after they stopped semaglutide and lifestyle intervention, including monthly diet counseling and 150 minutes of physical activity per week, people gained back two-thirds of the weight they’d lost on the drug.

How to Have Healthy, Considerate Conversations About Weight Loss

When a friend or loved one tells you they want to try a weight loss drug like Wegovy, it can be hard to keep your opinion to yourself.

However, approaching the conversation in the same manner you might if that person told you they were on cholesterol or blood pressure medicine, is one avenue to take, said Kumar.

“Weight is just a number. It does not include information on people’s health…I would advocate for overall health and wellness and feeling good in one’s body rather than talking about the weight number,” she said.

According to a study in the International Journal of Obesity, 42% of U.S. adults reported experiencing weight stigma, such as being made fun of for their weight or being treated unfairly because of it. Healthcare and the workplace are among the common settings where people experience weight stigma.

As a physician, when patients tell Kumar they want to go on a medication like Wegovy, she asks them what they know about the drug and how they decided that was a medicine they wanted to try.

“In other fields of medicine, patients deciding what medicine they get would typically not happen but because of the media attention on Wegovy, we are seeing patients request it,” she said.

She explains to patients that there are many medicines that might be appropriate and makes a treatment plan based on their medical history.

Saunders recommends keeping in mind that although lifestyle interventions like diet, exercise, and behavioral modifications are the cornerstone of weight management, they are not sufficient on their own for many people with obesity to lose a significant amount of weight and maintain weight loss long-term.

“It’s important to suppress personal bias and recognize that weight loss can be the hardest challenge some people…will ever face in their lives,” she said.

She adds that it can be difficult or painful for some people to discuss their weight, so when others share their journey, respond by saying, “Thank you for sharing with me. How can I support you?”

Hearing supportive words from those in their personal life can go a long way, as Saunders said most of her patients have experienced weight bias by healthcare providers.

“Providers often suggest that patients lose weight to improve a symptom or a condition without having any insight into their weight history. Maybe the patient has already lost 100 [pounds] or maybe the patient’s presentation has nothing to do with their weight,” she said.

As a friend, family member, or acquaintance of a person trying to lose weight, Parrish said making assumptions or passing judgment about their weight without understanding their personal medical history can be detrimental, contribute to stigma, shame, and have negative mental health implications, such as poor body image.

“Weight-related comments can trigger negative emotions, particularly for individuals with a history of trauma or disordered eating,” she said.

When discussing weight loss medication, Parrish said rather than giving unsolicited advice or opinions, prioritize creating a compassionate and non-judgmental environment.

“Respecting their autonomy is crucial,” she said, emphasizing the importance of “recognizing that individuals have the right to make their own decisions about their health, even if their choices differ from [your] personal beliefs or preferences.”