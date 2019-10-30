If you spend many of your nightst lying awake and watching the hours tick by, you’re not alone. In fact, a self-reported 2016 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that “more than a third of Americans are not getting enough sleep on a regular basis.” Since sleep is such a critical part of your overall health, it’s no surprise that so many people seem to be seeking alternative methods for a good night’s rest.

Forget taking melatonin supplements or counting sheep—weighted blankets could be the natural sleep solution you’ve been missing. Described as a “gentle” hug, these super cozy blankets first took the Internet by storm a couple years ago, and many users swear by them for reducing anxiety and improving sleep quality. In fact, 63% of participants that slept with a 30-pound blanket reported lower anxiety compared to sleeping without the blanket, according to a 2008 study published in Occupational Therapy in Mental Health.

While these life-changing blankets often come with budget-breaking price tags, luckily, there’s an affordable exception: the YnM Weighted Blanket ($46, was $80; amazon.com).

The 15-pound option of YnM’s blanket is the perfect find for anyone who wants to cocoon themselves in a comforting layer without spending a fortune. It’s made with a unique seven-layer design that sandwiches non-toxic glass beads between plush fill cushioning and breathable fabric. This means you won’t feel the texture of the beads through the plush blanket (unless you’re a character from The Princess and The Pea, that is).

If you’re worried about getting sweaty from the extra weight—don’t. Unlike some other weighted blankets, which bulk up the poundage with excess filling, YnM uses a higher ratio of beads-to-fill to reduce insulation and prevent overheating. Plus, the tiny bead compartments are just 4-inches-by-4-inches (smaller than the industry standard), so the weight stays evenly distributed across your body instead of collecting in one area.

Best of all, even though the blanket comes in more than 22 different color and design options, the brand also sells special YnM duvet covers—so you can really personalize both the look and feel of your blanket by choosing a duvet made from breathable cotton, cooling bamboo, or soft faux-mink. Plus, the duvet cover is machine-washable, so it makes it way easier to keep things clean (the actual blanket is dry clean-only).

If you’re sleeping solo, the twin-sized blanket is the perfect size to keep the weight centered on your body. However, you can also shop the highly-rated blanket in both King and Queen sizes if you prefer bigger blankets. You also have the option to reduce the weight of the blanket down to just 5 pounds or up to 30 pounds based on your preferences. To maximize the blanket’s benefits, it’s recommended to choose a size that weighs about 10% of your body weight.

All things considered, it’s no surprise this affordable blanket is the number one best-selling weighted blanket on Amazon. Not only are there 3,600 positive reviews on the product, but you’ll even find at least 500 different commenters raving that it helped with their anxiety.

One five-star reviewer, who lives with chronic pain, wrote: “I’d read the great reviews for this and was hopeful it would help increase sleep time and comfort, and wow! Before I received this weighted blanket, according to my Fitbit, I was averaging about 4.5 hours of sleep per night due to pain. My first night with this blanket and I slept over 7 hours!! Same for my second night. This is so comfortable and comforting. I’m recommending this to everyone I know!”

Another confirmed: “This is the BEST purchase I have ever made. I have been an insomniac for years and have never successfully been treated. Even with many doctors appointments and medications. NOTHING worked! On top of that I have RLS (restless Leg Syndrome). I thought I would give this blanket a try. This product is not advertised for RLS but it absolutely should be! I have had my blanket for three days and I have been basically sleeping in a coma like state!!! It’s is the soundest and best sleep I have ever had in my life.”

If you’re ready for the best sleep you’ve had in years, it’s worth giving this top-rated weighted blanket a try. Plus, with the price currently marked down to just $46 (from $80) for the 15-pound weight, you might even want to get ahead on your holiday shopping and grab one as a gift for a loved one this season.

