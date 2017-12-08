18 Gifts for Wine Lovers

Decanters, travel bags, glasses, and more—we’ve got just the right gifts for wine lovers.
We’re not surprised wine is the preferred alcoholic beverage of many: besides being tasty, it’s got some heart health benefits and antioxidants, to boot. But gifting a bottle to someone who’s tried seemingly every wine on the market seems like an uninspired choice. Luckily, the Internet abounds with items for every level of wine lover.
Whether you’re stumped on a gift for your wine snob of a father or can’t decide on a fun present for your Prosecco-loving best friend, this roundup of wine-themed gifts is sure to have something for every vino enthusiast in your circle.
1
Bella Vigna 3-in-1 Wine Bottle Cooler Stick
Need to chill a room-temperature bottle of white pronto? No problem. This cooling device will have your beverage at drinking temperature in 10 to 15 minutes, so precious time won’t be wasted waiting for the refrigerator to works its magic.
2
Rabbit Flipper Wine Pourer Bottle Stoppers
Polishing off an entire bottle of wine by yourself in one sitting is not a wise choice, but keeping it fresh for next time can be tough. Stop shoving the cork back into the bottle and try these stoppers instead. They seal in freshness with heavy-duty rubber and stainless steel construction. What’s more, they double as handy pouring spouts for the next time you’re ready to enjoy a glass.
3
Wine Jelly Set
You can have your glass of wine and eat it too, thanks to these wine-flavored fruit spreads. With flavors like spiced wine, cabernet and cracked pepper, and burgundy anise, there’s a jar for every taste.
4
OXO Steel Vertical Lever Corkscrew
Still haven't mastered the wine key? You're not alone—it takes a lot of practice to uncork a bottle of wine as smoothly as a sommelier. Stop yanking and breaking corks with this opener, which uses a lever to coax wine corks out without all that extra elbow grease.
5
Oenophilia Vino Sport Wine Canteen,
Take your wine anywhere with this heavy-duty canteen. Its insulation keeps whites cold and reds at room temperature until you reach your destination. The best part? You won’t have to worry about breaking a bottle.
6
Circolet Wine Bottle Carrier
From parties to picnics, you’ve got places to go and wine to tote. So skip the brown paper bag and grab this durable Circolet wine carrier instead. It’s dishwasher safe, lightweight, and super-convenient—but more importantly, it also looks cool.
7
Wine Skin Bag
Your world-travelling, wine-loving pal will love these insulated bags. Pop in a fresh bottle of wine you bought during vacation, place the wine skin in your suitcase, and have a worry-free trip home thanks to the bubble wrap interior and adhesive exterior of this travel case.
8
Wine Folly: The Essential Guide to Wine Book
From the best foods to pair with your wine to details about how the wine is made, this book is chockfull of wine knowledge, making it a great gift for the connoisseur-in-training.
9
Vina 3 Bottle Wine Carrier
For the friend who likes bringing her favorite bottle (or two) to girls’ night or that BYOB restaurant, this insulated carrying case is a must. It holds up to three bottles and keeps ‘em cold so they’re ready right when she arrives to her wine-drinking destination.
10
SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Suction Cup Holder
Sure, this gift is silly, but any avid wine drinker is sure to appreciate its usefulness. She can pop it on the side of her tub for a relaxing night in. After all, nothing pairs better with wine than a bubble bath and good read.
11
Williams-Sonoma Reserve Wine Decanter
Give this classic decanter to the wine lover who is always throwing parties (and serving wine to guests, of course). She’ll love displaying her vino of choice while it aerates in the pretty, hand-blown glass container.
12
Oceanstar 12-Bottle Wine Rack
An enviable wine collection should be displayed with pride and this simple rack lets you do just that. Four curved, wooden shelves hold up to 12 bottles of white, red, and rosé, keeping them organized on your countertop until you’re ready to pop ‘em.
13
Lush Organic Mulled Wine Mix
'Tis the season for spiced wine and this mix lets you whip up a yummy concoction in a matter of minutes. All you need is your favorite bottle of red, a pot, a stovetop, and a few close friends to share the libation.
14
Get It Right Wine Bottle Stoppers
Most wine stoppers look nice, but don’t offer much by way of a seal. These funky geometric stoppers not only cork the opening, but the silicone also hugs the bottle’s outer edge. So feel free to lay that bottle down for easy, spill-free storage.
15
Aperto Auto-Sensing Wine Bottle Opener
Your lazy, yet wine-loving friends will be obsessed with this opener that makes uncorking a bottle a no-brainer. Just place the device over the neck of the bottle, push down and pull up, and the cork is automatically removed.
16
Wine Enthusiast 18 Bottle Two Temperature Wine Cooler
This fridge is a splurge, sure, but it’s a wine game-changer too. Cool up to 18 bottles at once in two separate, adjustable temperature zones. That means reds and whites can live in the same fridge and be chilled to perfection for pouring at a moment's notice.
17
Hammered Copper Wine Chiller
Hop on the metallic trend bandwagon this season with this copper-plated bucket. Each one is hammered by hand, making this gift a little more personal, even if you gift it to multiple friends or family members.
18
Recycled Wine Bottle Platter with Spreader
Kiln-formed from recycled wine bottles, these cheese-and-cracker boards are anything but ordinary.