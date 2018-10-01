18 White Elephant Gifts That Everyone Will Fight For—and They're All Under $20

Who says you have to spend a fortune during the holidays?
We've taken the stress out of the classic White Elephant gift exchange (which is also sometimes called a Yankee Swap) by rounding up the best affordable gadgets and chic accessories to buy when you're crunched for time, or don't have the slightest clue what to pick up. Trust us: everyone will be fighting to walk home with one of these funny, charming, and unique finds.
1
World Market Donuts Ceramic Cookie Jar
Painted to resemble a stack of doughnuts (yum!), this adorable little jar would look great on anyone's kitchen countertop to hold sweets, candy, even pet treats.
2
Ban.do Getaway Luggage Tag
3
Urban Outfitters Days Of The Week Scrunchie Set
Her new gym buddies, this set of five 90s-flashback ponytail holders are perfect for keeping hair out of her face during a workout. Bonus: they're stylish enough to wear to the office.
4
Poop Emoji Slippers
Who won't LOL when they open this gift during a White Elephant exchange? These comical yet cozy unisex slippers are one-size-fits-all, so they're guaranteed to be a hit at the party with everyone.
5
Paper Source Colorful Confetti Thank You Card Set
The holiday season is a time to literally give thanks, and she can never have too many "Thank You" cards. This set of 10 features an explosion of rainbow confetti, making them totally fridge-worthy, too.
6
Anthropologie Frenchie Oven Mitt
Dog lovers will appreciate this cotton, machine-washable oven mitt. Not only is it easy to clean, but it'll brighten up their kitchen.
7
Modcloth Ways Of The Week Ceramic Mug
But, really, where'd the weekend go? This mug will put a smile on everyone's face, even on Mondays. Also good? It's microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
8
ArtNaturals Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser
This diffuser is classy enough for home or the office and will have her feeling relaxed, wherever she is. If your price cap is a little bit higher, include an essential oil gift set so the receiver can begin to use their new device immediately.
9
Madewell Bandana
Tie it around your neck, fasten it to your purse, or wrap it around your wrist, this versatile cotton bandana is the one winter accessory every woman needs in her rotation.
10
Old Navy Faux-Suede Sherpa-Trim Mittens
These faux suede and sherpa-cuffed gloves will make it look like you really splurged on the White Elephant gift this year. The mittens are lined with fleece to keep fingers extra toasty.
11
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
This cute, compact waffle maker heats up in minutes to make bite-sized breakfast snacks, and has a non-stick surface so it's convenient to clean. Plus, it'll fit in even the tiniest city kitchens.
12
Back Me Up! iPhone Charging Cord
13
Timothy Goodman Planter
Designed for West Elm by New York City-based artist Timothy Goodman, this humorous planter is a funny and relatable gift for gardeners (because, hey, it happens). Pop a tiny cactus inside and it's ready to gift.
14
Flylow Topless Technical Headband
Ski lovers (or just après aficionados!) will be pining after this sporty knit headband, perfect for keeping warm on and off the slopes.
15
VonShef French Press Coffee Maker
But first, coffee. Anyone would be thrilled to get this French press that won't burn their hand when they pick it up (thanks to the heat-resistant handle) and will look especially chic on a countertop with its gold stainless steel frame. Also good: it can also be used to brew tea. Score.
16
Uncommon Goods Merlot Infused Coffee
Created by an artisan in Virginia, these wine-infused beans make a perfect after-dinner brew. And since the coffee is caffeinated but doesn't contain any alcohol, it's also the perfect pick-me-up for your morning commute.
17
Sonia Kashuk Double Zip Makeup Organizer Bag
She can toss this pretty blue marbled makeup kit in her gym bag or carry-on when traveling, so she'll have all of her essentials at her fingertips.
18
Brooklyn Botany Blueberry Body Scrub
She can bring the spa home with this exfoliating sea salt scrub packed with nourishing oils, vitamins C and E, and blueberries, which all help to moisturize, clear, and invigorate skin.