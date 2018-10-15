6 Things in Your Bedroom You Need to Throw Away Now

Bedsheets, pillow cases, and duvet covers last for up to three years depending on how well they’re made. “After three years, they would be ‘lifeless,’ meaning the bulk of cotton fiber is washed away and the poly base is limp and nonabsorbent,” says Steve Samson, senior director of housekeeping at Hilton Hotels.

With the fabric in poor shape, your bedding might also develop hiding places for dust mites and bacteria. That sets you up for allergies, rashes, acne, and asthma, especially when it comes to your pillow cases, which make direct contact with your face, Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist, previously told Health.

