Q: Can you really get your jeans clean by freezing them?

A: You saw that viral video, too, huh? Chilling your Levi’s or Sevens may de-stink them temporarily, but it definitely doesn’t remove dirt or stains. We don’t know for sure whether the trick kills bacteria, but, as with frozen food, it probably just keeps them from multiplying until the jeans are thawed, at which point the surviving organisms can multiply again. So forgo the jeansicles and toss your pants in the wash instead.

