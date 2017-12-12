Reindeer Boobs Are Proof the Internet Will Never Cease to Amaze Us

Got an ugly Christmas sweater? Here's a new way to wear it: taking a pair of scissors to it and creating reindeer boobs. Seriously, some very festive folks are actually cutting holes in the chests of their holiday sweaters, pulling their breasts through, and decorating them with red pasties and antlers to make them look like red-nosed reindeer.

The trend gives a whole new meaning to freeing the nipple, and it's gaining traction on social media this season for some reason. But not just among women. Dudes are also getting in on the action by adorning their nipples with Rudolf-inspired accessories.

RELATED: 9 Vagina Trends We'd Like to Leave Behind in 2017

While we can’t say we’ll try it anytime soon, we’re all for watching the seasonal style play out online. Here, five creatively crafted reindeer boobs we can’t unsee.

The snowflakes falling around this reindeer boob are a classy touch, no?

Reindeer Boob also known as "Cariboob" The perfect holiday costume for 2017 #merrychristmas #reindeerboob #cariboob #holiday #funny @dollhage.weir @sarahg19795667666 A post shared by Wolfmaan (@w0lfmaan) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:22am PST

When Halloween and Christmas have a (reindeer boob) baby.

Work Christmas Party 🌲🎅🏻🎄🤶🏻 #reindeerboob #rudolphtits #itsreallyathing A post shared by Sara Bevevevevino (@sarabevevevevino) on Dec 8, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

We think it’s smart this reindeer boob enthusiast opted against exposing flesh at her office Christmas party.

Har kastet meg på insta-trenden #reindeerboob 👌🏻 Sorry hvis det er for sexy! 🙈 #nrjnorge A post shared by Stian Røste (@stianroste) on Dec 6, 2017 at 11:22pm PST

Who said men can’t rock reindeer boobs?

#reindeerboob Thank you, internet. A post shared by Brian Bacon (@caffeinatedbacon) on Dec 9, 2017 at 6:26am PST

All. The. Reindeer. Boobs. You're welcome.