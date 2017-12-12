Reindeer Boobs Are Proof the Internet Will Never Cease to Amaze Us

Free the nipple!

Anthea Levi
December 12, 2017

Got an ugly Christmas sweater? Here's a new way to wear it: taking a pair of scissors to it and creating reindeer boobs. Seriously, some very festive folks are actually cutting holes in the chests of their holiday sweaters, pulling their breasts through, and decorating them with red pasties and antlers to make them look like red-nosed reindeer. 

The trend gives a whole new meaning to freeing the nipple, and it's gaining traction on social media this season for some reason. But not just among women. Dudes are also getting in on the action by adorning their nipples with Rudolf-inspired accessories. 

RELATED: 9 Vagina Trends We'd Like to Leave Behind in 2017

While we can’t say we’ll try it anytime soon, we’re all for watching the seasonal style play out online. Here, five creatively crafted reindeer boobs we can’t unsee.

@progv_ru А вы уже выбрали костюм на Новый Год? 😃🎅 Для празднования наступления 2017 года Красного Петуха рекомендуют одеваться в красные и жёлто-золотые цвета (петушок-петушок золотой гребешок). Оттенки красного тоже подойдут. Наряд должен быть из натуральных тканей. К яркому красному наряду броские аксессуары не годятся, но если выбираете украшения, то отдавайте предпочтение золотым. #reindeerboob #грудное_вскармливание #мызагв #гв_для_всех #Проект_ПроГВ #ГВ #грудноевскармливание #ПроГВ #progv #материнство #дети #ребенок #лактация #малыш #кормлениегрудью

A post shared by Santos Vazquez (@titosus_52) on

The snowflakes falling around this reindeer boob are a classy touch, no?

When Halloween and Christmas have a (reindeer boob) baby.

Work Christmas Party 🌲🎅🏻🎄🤶🏻 #reindeerboob #rudolphtits #itsreallyathing

A post shared by Sara Bevevevevino (@sarabevevevevino) on

We think it’s smart this reindeer boob enthusiast opted against exposing flesh at her office Christmas party.

Har kastet meg på insta-trenden #reindeerboob 👌🏻 Sorry hvis det er for sexy! 🙈 #nrjnorge

A post shared by Stian Røste (@stianroste) on

Who said men can’t rock reindeer boobs?

#reindeerboob Thank you, internet.

A post shared by Brian Bacon (@caffeinatedbacon) on

All. The. Reindeer. Boobs. You're welcome. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up