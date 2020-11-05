Instead of releasing all of its most covetable deals on November 27, Walmart will launch a new set of Black Friday discounts every week leading up to the big day. Nicknamed Black Friday Deals for Days, the setup takes away the stress of scoring the best markdowns at midnight after Turkey Day by dividing the deals across 3 separate events. Not only will you have a better shot of finding this season’s most enviable items for less—like Apple Airpods, Instant Pots, and Vitamix Blenders—but you can also cross names off your holiday shopping list extra early.