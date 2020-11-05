Like everything in 2020, Black Friday is going to be a little bit different this year. While the shopping event is usually reserved for the day after Thanksgiving, some major retailers are already starting to drop early Black Friday deals ahead of the sales extravaganza. And that’s not all: Certain companies, like Walmart, are changing their approach to the sales holiday altogether.
Instead of releasing all of its most covetable deals on November 27, Walmart will launch a new set of Black Friday discounts every week leading up to the big day. Nicknamed Black Friday Deals for Days, the setup takes away the stress of scoring the best markdowns at midnight after Turkey Day by dividing the deals across 3 separate events. Not only will you have a better shot of finding this season’s most enviable items for less—like Apple Airpods, Instant Pots, and Vitamix Blenders—but you can also cross names off your holiday shopping list extra early.
The first set of savings launched today, with additional discounts going live this Saturday. The second drop will take place on November 11, 2020, with more deals hitting virtual shelves on November 14. The final launch will go live on November 25 and run through November 27, a.k.a. Black Friday. Each event will bring its own list of sale items and cover a wide range of categories, including electronics, clothing and shoes, home appliances, and beauty.
We know: It’s a lot. But that’s no reason to postpone your holiday shopping. Instead, use our handy guide to Walmart’s best early Black Friday deals, below, to find all the discounts worth shopping in the 4-week event. You’ll not only save money this holiday season, but you’ll also get to spend Black Friday sleeping in rather than waiting by your computer.
