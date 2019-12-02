The Walmart Cyber Monday Deals That Are Actually Worth Shopping
It’s your last day to shop these massive markdowns.
We’ve made it to the final stretch of post-Turkey Day sales with Cyber Monday rounding out a weekend of unbelievably good deals. Seriously, this year’s shopping extravaganza included Apple Watches Series 5 for just $379 and Instant Pot DUO60 Pressure Cookers at an all-time low price of just $49. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end—including a weekend of spectacular savings.
But it’s not over just yet. Walmart’s Cyber Monday Deals are the last hurrah to save on gifts for loved ones—and maybe even for yourself—this holiday season. And we’ll let you in on a little secret; these deals might be even better than Black Friday. Today, we’ve already seen the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch hit an all-time low of just $129 exclusively for Cyber Monday, while Dyson’s cordless V7 Motorhead hit a more affordable price point of $179.
All things considered, Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale should *not* be skipped this year. So to make sure you don’t miss out on anything, we’ve compiled the best deals in beauty, fitness, healthy home gear, and comfy shoes, listed below. Now get to saving, or the best deals could sell out before you even get the chance to shop.
Best Cyber Monday Walmart beauty deals
- Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Recovery Complex II Face Serum, from $56 (was $70)
- Olay Regenerist Retinol Night Facial & Eye Cream Regimen Pack, $41 (was $58)
- Foreo LUNA mini 2 Sonic Face Cleanser, $109 (was $139)
- Revlon One Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, from $47 (was $58)
- Chi Air Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Hair Curler, $64 (was $140)
- ArtNaturals Anti-Aging Set of Vitamin C, Retinol Serum, and Hyaluronic Acid, $15 (was $17)
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Plaque Control, $30 (was $50)
- Waterpik Ultra Countertop Water Flosser WP-100, $38 (was $65)
Best Cyber Monday Walmart fitness deals
- Elliptical Trainer Magnetic Control Smooth Quiet Elliptical Machine Trainer, $230 (was $600)
- Gold’s Gym Trainer 430i Treadmill, $379 (was $600)
- Sunny Health Fitness Sf-rw5515 Magnetic Rowing Machine, $200 (was $300)
- NordicTrack Select-a-Weight 55 Lb. Adjustable Dumbbell Set, $220 (was $300)
- ProForm SMART Power 10.0 Exercise Bike with 10" Touchscreen Screen, $599 (was $1000)
- Theragun White G3 Premium Handheld Percussive Therapy Device, $299 (was $399)
Best Cyber Monday Walmart kitchen deals
- Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, $49 (was $100)
- Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker, $179 (was $229)
- Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Fryer Oven 10-Quart, $70 (was $120)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $210 (was $380)
- The Pioneer Woman Wildflower Whimsy 20-Piece Gadget Set, $20 (was $40)
Best Cyber Monday Walmart home deals
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum, $179 (was $279)
- Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum with Remote, $159 (was $299)
- Coway Airmega 200M White Air Purifier with True HEPA and Smart Mode, $140 (was $249)
- Lasko Electric Ceramic Heater, $22 (was $35)
- Giantex 20lbs Premium Cooling Heavy Weighted Blanket, $63 (was $103)
Best Cyber Monday Walmart electronics deals
- Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones, $200 (was $250)
- Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $169 (was $250)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $60 (was $99)
- Sanyo 40" Class 2K (1080p) Roku Smart LED TV, $180 (was $328)
- Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (7th Gen), $249 (was $329)
