Image zoom SOPA Images/Getty Images

Get excited: Black Friday is almost here. There are *so* many deals this year, though, that it can be difficult to figure out which ones are worth your hard-earned money. Below, Health editors pulled together our top picks for the Walmart Black Friday deals you won't want to sleep on—whether you're looking for a new TV, smart home products, or new beauty supplies, there's something for everyone on this list. And unlike past years, many of the most exciting sales are available right now, meaning you don't have to wait until November 23 to save big.

We'll continue to update this list as we get closer to Black Friday, so keep checking this link for the most up-to-date sale news.

The best Black Friday home and kitchen deals at Walmart

• Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Upright Vacuum, Blue ($119, marked down from $159)

• Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker ($49, marked down from $59)

• Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer ($39, marked down from $69)

• iRobot Roomba 670 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum ($264, marked down from $294)

• The Pioneer Woman Vintage Speckle 24-Piece Cookware Combo Set ($99, marked down from $159)

• KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer ($189, marked down from $229)

The best Black Friday beauty and personal care deals at Walmart

• Oral-B 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush ($39, marked down from $64)

• Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Rechargeable Battery Electric Toothbrush with Replacement Brush Head and Automatic Timer ($19, marked down from $28)

• Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser WP-360 ($31, marked down from $37)

• Remington Hair Dryer with Ionic + Ceramic + Tourmaline Technology ($16, marked down from $19)

• Olaplex Hair Perfector ($21, marked down from $28)

• Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette Perfume for Women ($56, marked down from $102)

The best Black Friday sport and fitness deals at Walmart

• ProForm Power 995i Treadmill with Running Deck and 15% Power Incline ($699, marked down from $999)

• Gold's Gym XRS 20 Olympic Workout Bench with Squat Rack ($172, marked down from ($199)

• Lifetime Tahoma 100 Sit-On-Top Kayak ($163, marked down from $300)

• Callaway Men's Strata Complete 12-Piece Golf Club Set with Bag ($180, marked down from $299)

The best Black Friday electronics deals at Walmart

• Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II with Google Assistant ($349 with free two-day shipping)

• Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) + extra band ($259, save $69 on the bundle)

• Apple AirPods ($144, marked down from $159)

• Apple iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB Space Gray ($274, marked down from $399)

• VIZIO 43” Class FHD (1080P) Smart LED TV ($198, marked down from $278)

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter