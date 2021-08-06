This HEPA Air Purifier Improves Your Indoor Air Quality by Removing Allergens—and It's 20% Off
Pet owners, asthma sufferers, those living near wildfires, and the 60 million of us dealing with seasonal allergies all know how hard it can be to breathe when the air quality is low and tiny particles are filling the rooms we inhabit. One way to combat the symptoms these scenarios bring about (think stuffiness, itchy eyes, runny noses, coughing, difficulty taking a deep breath) is by investing in an air purifier.
These little machines can work wonders inside the home and all but eliminate those irritants—like volatile organic compounds (VOCs), pollen, and mold—that can affect air quality and make everything in our sinuses flare up so badly, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That's a bit easier said than done, however, considering a search for ″air purifier″ on Amazon yields nearly 1,000 results—many of them costing more than $1,000.
But nearly 2,800 five-star ratings on Amazon—and tons of rave reviews by happy shoppers—are pointing to a clear winner in the Veva Elite Pro Series Air Purifier, which uses HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters to create a healthier indoor environment. According to the EPA, HEPA filters remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, and bacteria found in surrounding air, which can all take a toll on your health.
On top of featuring the Rolls-Royce of filters, this machine comes with additional carbon filters—four backups, to be exact—made with activated charcoal, which helps to remove odors from the air, such as pet smells, smoke, and lingering cooking scents, in rooms up to 325 square feet (like a bedroom or living area), giving you some relief from last night's flounder, while making it easier to breathe.
This HEPA air purifier features three different power settings, ranging from "ultra quiet" to "turbo," and it's just under 2 feet tall, making it a sleek and unobtrusive addition to any room. Plus, it can be used as a standing tower or table-top air purifier, if you're short on precious floor space or prefer to stick it on a shelf in your home office.
But, most importantly, it truly works. Amazon shoppers say that it has made a "huge difference" in the quality of their breathing. "Have only had these a week but they've already made a huge difference!" raved one reviewer. "I have asthma and spent a week in the hospital with pneumonia prior to purchasing these units [and now] I can breathe SO much more easily. We have two cats and a service dog, so it has always been a challenge to stay ahead of the pet dander and cat hair. Within 24 hours, there was a marked improvement in air quality."
Another, who lives in a dusty area of Uganda in Central Africa, credits this air purifier with totally changing their life for the better. "For the last four years here, I've been waking up with cold symptoms," shared the customer. "I bought this air purifier thinking it could maybe help, but I had no idea how well it would work for us! It has changed our life here, for sure. I no longer wake up with a stuffy nose and sore throat unless the filters are full and need to be changed. I love this air filter and love knowing I'm breathing in clear air."
The Veva Elite Pro Series Air Purifier is typically $100 on Amazon, but you can currently score it for 10% off—and an additional coupon on the product page brings the price down to just $80. Upgrade your indoor air quality and minimize your allergy symptoms by investing in this HEPA air purifier.