The Best Toto Washlet Bidets for Any Budget
Key Takeaways
- Toto washlets are easy to install for most people.
- Every model features temperature and pressure control settings, plus heated, soft-close seats.
- Each washlet comes with a one-year manufacturer's warranty.
- The retailer you choose may determine your price. In some instances, the retailer may provide you with richer warranty options or added services, such as free returns or refunds.
On a good day, toileting can leave you feeling less than fresh. On a bad day, well, we've all been there. That's one way a Toto washlet can come in handy. (They're great for cleanups on heavy menstrual flow days and after intimate encounters too). Washlets are also known as bidet toilet seats. They differ from stand-alone bidets, which are installed next to toilet bowls.
If you're concerned having a clean bottom is going to hurt your bottom line, don't worry. Toto, a well-known manufacturer of washlets and bidets, has a wide range of offerings that accommodate pretty much any budget.
What to consider when buying a Toto washlet
Toto bidets have lots of bells and whistles you may want for your bathroom. In general, the more expensive your bidet, the more options it will come with. Ask yourself these questions before choosing a bidet.
- Are there color and shape options?
- Does the bidet have a side control panel or remote control?
- If it has a remote control, can it be programmed to remember personalized preferences for multiple users?
- Does it provide limited or unlimited amounts of warm water?
Toto pros
- Trusted manufacturer of high-quality bathroom products
- Offers a large selection of bidet toilet seats
- ASME compliant, assuring you of the company's commitment to public safety and quality
- Many sellers provide free shipping and a 30-day return policy
Toto cons
- May have to shop around to get the best price
- Not always Proposition 65 compliant, meaning some of the Toto washlets may expose you to chemicals, such as lead
- Need to use power tools to install some washlet models
- Limited amounts of water per use because most models rely on a tank water heater
- No 24/7 live chat technical support (only access to online support Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST)
Our top picks for Toto washlets
In this review we've highlighted the electronic Toto bidet toilet seats we think give the best bang for your buck across multiple price points.
Best overall: Toto Washlet C200
The Toto Washlet C200 is an elongated (D-shaped) electric bidet toilet seat. This model provides all of the must-haves along with many luxury features and costs around $550.
The C200 has an easy-to-use remote control with an illuminated touchpad, rather than a side panel.
The wand has a dual-action spray that includes pulsation as well as oscillation for an added, more intense feeling of clean.
It's pricier than some of the other Toto options, but it's well worth it, according to tons of online reviews.
Some of the features that set this bidet apart include:
- Streamlined, illuminated remote control with an intuitive, easy-to-use layout
- The remote can save two presets, making it a good choice for multiple users
- Heated soft-close seat with temperature control
- Available in cotton white or Sedona beige
- PREMIST spray that cleans and dampens the bowl before each use
- Energy-saving mode
- Adjustable water volume
- Adjustable water pressure
- Water aeration for gentle cleaning
- Front-and-back dual-action spray includes oscillation and pulsation
- Warm air drying with five temperature options
- Automatic air deodorizing spray
- Comes with a one-year limited warranty
Prices for the C200 vary anywhere from $550 to $825 on various websites, so make sure to shop around before you buy.
Best value: Toto Washlet C100
The Toto Washlet C100 has all of the features of the A100, plus a few choice bells and whistles you may love. It costs around $340.
It can be sized to fit either a round or elongated toilet bowl and comes in two colors: cotton white and Sedona beige.
In addition to a soft-close heated seat, rear and front cleanse, and oscillating water stream, the C100 has an automatic air deodorizer that disguises the deed while it's in progress.
It also features the Toto PREMIST cleansing spray, which gently washes the toilet bowl, prior to use. This stops waste from sticking to your toilet and provides a sanitary environment between cleanings. A warm air dryer reduces the need to use toilet paper after use.
Like the A100, this washlet uses a tank water heater. The C100 wand does not have a memory feature, so you'll need to adjust the settings each time you use it.
Toto calls the C100 its entry-level bidet seat. Prices vary from website to website, but in general, the C100 will cost you about $200 less than the C200. The main difference between the two is that the C100 doesn't have a remote control or programmable user settings. This means you'll have to program the wand prior to each use. One thing you won't be giving up is the level of clean you get with this bidet.
In addition to a budget-friendly price of around $340, the C100 features include:
- Side control panel with intuitive controls
- Soft-close, heated seat
- Round or elongated toilet bowls
- A choice between cotton white or Sedona beige
- PREMIST cleansing spray, which automatically dampens the bowl prior to use
- Aerated warm water for gentle cleansing
- Front-and-back dual-action spray
- Adjustable water pressure
- Adjustable water temperature
- Oscillating water stream
- Automatic air deodorizer
- Warm air dryer with five temperature settings
- A one-year limited warranty
Best for budget: Toto Washlet A100
If you're new to bidets, the Toto A100 may be a great introduction to a new kind of clean. At around $250, it provides all of the basic perks you'll want from a bidet, plus some nice extras.
This budget-friendly Toto washlet has:
- Oscillating, rear- and front-cleanse water stream
- Three temperature settings
- Five pressure settings that give you full control over your experience, plus provide comfort options for multiple users
- heated soft-close seat with a soft-close lid plus with three temperature settings
- Self-cleaning wand
- Side control panel
- One-year limited warranty
This washlet is not without its downside. It comes with a Proposition 65 warning and is not low lead compliant. Like the C100 and C200, It also uses a tank water heater, so you'll only get a limited quantity of warm water per use.
Best for luxury: Toto Washlet S550E
The S550E is one of the higher-end Toto bidet toilet seats at around $1,200.
Unlike the other models on our list, it relies on a water heating technology that provides unending amounts of warm water for your cleansing pleasure. No more unexpected, cold water bursts!
The remote control can be programmed to provide individualized memory settings for two users. This is the one you'll want to install in the master bathroom.
In addition to the features that make every Toto bidet great, the S550E has a hands-free, automatic open-close lid and built-in night-light. This may sound like an extravagant extra, but for people with health conditions that cause frequent urination during the wee hours, it can be a lifesaver.
Cost and payment options
Toto washlets range significantly in price, from around $250 for the A100 to over $1,000 for the S550E. The retailer you use will also determine your exact cost. Some retailers offer payment plans on more expensive models, but others may not.
Customer service and satisfaction
Customer satisfaction is pretty high overall for Toto washlets, Toto bidets, and other bathroom products. However, some customers have voiced complaints about receiving the wrong parts and having trouble returning them for the right ones.
The bottom line
Toto produces a vast array of washlets and bidets that can accommodate most budgets. If you're new to this technology, consider your and your household's needs before you buy. Make sure to compare the Toto washlet to other highly rated bidet seats and attachments out there.
Frequently asked questions
Are Toto bidets easy to install?
Most people can install Toto bidets with relative ease. Many users are able to install Toto bidets in under an hour, after reading the instructions or watching YouTube tutorials. However, if just the thought of picking up a wrench gives you hives, it may make sense to hire a handyperson to install your bidet for you.
Don't bidets splash water all over the bathroom?
Some might, but not the Toto bidets on our list. Each one comes with water pressure controls, so you can determine how intense the water stream will be. This not only ensures you of comfort, but also means your bathroom won't get a cleansing each time you do.
Do I have to straddle a bidet seat backward to use it?
No. Bidet toilet seats differ from the stand-alone bidets that are popular throughout Asia and Europe. To use a bidet toilet seat, all you need to do is sit down regularly and do what you usually do.