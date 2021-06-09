The Best Toto Washlet Bidets for Any Budget

"Buying a bidet was a great decision. I did a lot of research before getting this one. What drew me to this was (1), the spray down toilet feature as you sit down keeps the bowl cleaner (2), remote that you can program your settings to (can save 2 presets), (3) energy-saver mode that will learn your habits. Even when I use the toilet at a time that isn't expected, the water isn't that cold, and is instead lukewarm because the water is stored in the seat and not coming straight from the pipe. And (4), the price isn't bad considering bidets can get into the $600s and up range. For something you use multiple times a day, it's worth the investment and the hook up process was easy."