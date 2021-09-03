This HEPA Air Purifier Helps Allergy Symptoms and Odors Disappear 'Almost Instantly'—and It's Under $40 Now
The benefits of air purifiers are so wide-ranging, there's little reason why you wouldn't want one of these devices in your home. They can help you keep your allergies under control, keep your air quality safe when you live in an area affected by wildfires, and even get rid of unpleasant lingering smells. While there are plenty of air purifiers that can cost you way more than a pretty penny, you can still find an effective machine when you're working with a limited budget. Case in point: Toppin's TPAP002 HEPA Air Purifier, which is now on sale for less than $40.
This Toppin air purifier comes with a high energy particulate air (HEPA) filter, which is an important feature; these kinds of filters can remove at least 99.97% of dust, mold, pollen, bacteria, and airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns from the surrounding air, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. In addition to a HEPA filter, Toppin's model also has a pre-filter, which can remove larger particles, like hair and pet dander, as well as a carbon filter that can absorb smoke and odors.
The Toppin TPAP002 air purifier is ideal for small spaces: It stands just over 9 inches tall and a little over 6 inches wide. It's designed to work in rooms up to 160 square feet—perfect for a small bedroom or office.
According to Amazon shoppers, the small air purifier really gets the job done. Over 7,300 customers have rated it five stars, and reviewers rave about its effectiveness. "I've had chronic sinus infections and constant congestion since I was a child, and hadn't had a good night of sleep in years," one wrote. "After using this filter for a few days, I now stay asleep all night! And I even wake up with a clear nose—which I never expected to happen. The dust is noticeably filtered, and the mustiness from my large salt-water fish tank, which used to hit me as soon as I entered my front door, is now completely gone."
Other reviewers say that the Toppin air purifier eliminates odors and allergy symptoms, "almost instantly" making a difference in any room it's placed in.
"As someone who suffers from dust and pollen allergies, this has been an amazing addition to my home," said another customer. "Using this air purifier I can already feel a difference in my breathing and the air quality of my home. I no longer wake up with a stuffy nose, nor do I sneeze as much throughout the day."
For just a limited time, you can get the Toppin air purifier for just $36, thanks to an on-site coupon. You'll be breathing easier in no time.
