The benefits of air purifiers are so wide-ranging, there's little reason why you wouldn't want one of these devices in your home. They can help you keep your allergies under control, keep your air quality safe when you live in an area affected by wildfires, and even get rid of unpleasant lingering smells. While there are plenty of air purifiers that can cost you way more than a pretty penny, you can still find an effective machine when you're working with a limited budget. Case in point: Toppin's TPAP002 HEPA Air Purifier, which is now on sale for less than $40.