If you suffer from allergies, live in an area affected by wildfires, or find that dust and pet dander tends to accumulate rather quickly in your home, you might be in the market for an air purifier. These devices work to filter out indoor pollutants—like volatile organic compounds (VOCs), pollen, and mold—that can affect the air quality in your home, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). So, by bringing one of these healthy devices into your living space, you can quite literally start to breathe easier. While these gadgets can cost a pretty penny, you can definitely find one that doesn't break the bank. Case in point: Toppin's well-rated HEPA Air Purifier ($55, was $80; amazon.com) is currently on sale at Amazon for $25 off its normal price.