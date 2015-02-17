The Awesome Way Your Fitness Tracker Can Help Feed America's Hungry

Many of us made it our New Year’s resolution to work out more regularly so we could sport a toned tummy come bathing suit season. While we were on track for most of January, as soon as February rolled around, we started making those same old excuses to avoid hitting the gym. Thankfully, Fitbit is giving us a do-good incentive to help stay motivated.

The personal tracker company partnered with Feeding America, a nationwide network of 200 food banks that lead the fight against hunger in the United States, as well as with comedian Joel McHale, the hilarious host of The Soup and star of Community, to help provide meals to families in need.

“Fitbit users [can] opt in and donate every active calorie they burn to Americans struggling with hunger,” the company announced in a press release. “The goal is for participants to burn 1 billion calories, which Fitbit will donate in the form of 1.5 million meals. Burn calories, give calories. It’s that simple.”

So far, Fitbit users have logged an impressive 920 million active calories, but that means there's still 80 million(!) to go before the program ends on March 3. So what are you waiting for? Sign up for the challenge on FitBit’s website and go break a sweat.