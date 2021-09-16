Knowing how bad sitting is for my body, especially my back, only made the pain I was experiencing feel like it was doubling down on me—and I was even more eager to get my standing desk up and running. Thankfully, it was easy to put together. The directions were clear, I didn't need any unusual tools, and it was fully set up in about 15 minutes. The design offers two levels: one lower for a keyboard and another higher up for a monitor. Since I'm using a laptop, I was able to fit it on the higher level and rest my forearms on the shelf below, which took a few days for me to get used to. Although it's made from fiberboard wood, the sit-to-stand desk is sturdy enough to hold up to 33 pounds, and I feel confident enough to rest a glass on it, too.