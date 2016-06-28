The Best Vegetable Spiralizer for Every Budget

Slice up summer’s bounty with this gadget that turns veggies into delicious pasta shapes.
Getting your daily serving of vegetables has never been easier, thanks to the spiralizer. This handy kitchen gadget turns zucchini, carrots, cucumbers, and more into delicious noodle shapes that make a great carb-free substitute for your favorite pasta dishes. Here, the best spiralizers on the market now (from budget-friendly to splurge-worthy) that will let you transform your next farmer’s market haul with ease.
1
OXO Handheld Spiralizer
Just testing the spiralizing waters? This small device can fit easily into a drawer, making it ideal for the occasional user. The only caveat: Since it’s on the smaller side, you may need to put in a little more grunt work to get your noodles than you would with a countertop model.
2
OXO Good Grips 3-Blade Spiralizer with StrongHold Suction
This countertop model holds blades compactly, so you don’t need a ton of counter space to store it. Helpful suction cups keep the unit in place while you’re shredding away. Bonus: You can throw it in the dishwasher when you’re done for easy cleaning.
3
The Inspiralizer
If you’re planning on getting a lot of use out of your spiralizer, invest in The Inspiralizer, which was designed by the author of the best-selling cookbook Inspiralized: Turn Vegetables into Healthy, Creative, Satisfying Meals ($12; amazon.com). This gadget lets you shred veggies into four different shapes: a ribbon, Fettuccine, spaghetti, and linguine.
4
KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment
Have a KitchenAid mixer? You can purchase this workhorse attachment that not only spiralizes, but also slices, cores, and peels produce—eliminating the need for yet another counter–clogging kitchen appliance.