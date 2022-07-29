This Cooling Body Pillow Helps With Alignment and Gets Shoppers 'Refreshing Sleep,' and It's on Double Sale

Trying to sleep through the night with aches and pains from an injury or poorly aligned joints can be a struggle and one that nearly one in four U.S. adults suffers from. Add the summer heat to the mix and it can become nearly impossible. There are ways to incrementally improve these conditions (like by investing in a cooling neck wrap or learning how to improve your sleep habits), but more than 15,000 Amazon shoppers found a potential solution for both of these issues in one product. And it's on sale with a double discount right now.

The Snuggle-Pedic Body Pillow, which is Amazon's best-selling body pillow, is stuffed with shredded memory foam that conforms to your body. It's soft and pliable but also substantial enough (it weighs 7 pounds) to provide support for your back, neck, and shoulders while you sleep. The pillow aids in keeping each joint and vertebra comfortably aligned and simultaneously relieves pressure, something that shoppers who live with this type of pain call a "life saver."

Typically, the pillow costs nearly $90 on Amazon, but it's currently on sale for 22% off with an additional 20% off coupon available on the product page, which brings the price down to $56.

Amazon

To buy: Snuggle-Pedic Body Pillow, $56 with coupon (was $90); amazon.com

One shopper wrote they bought the pillow for their husband due to "some alignment issues with his knee," and said that he "loves" it. They added that he's "impressed by the comfort it is providing" and with the fabrics and materials used to make the pillow.

Another shopper with misaligned joints said that this pillow keeps their hips, knees, and ankles aligned while they sleep so that they can wake up in the morning pain-free. They shared that the pillow "remains cool" through the night and now that they have it, they "wouldn't like to try sleeping without it."

And a third reviewer—who lives in Florida—wrote that the pillow gives them a "nice, cool, and refreshing sleep every night."

If you're struggling through these hot summer nights with lower body aches and pains, order the Snuggle-Pedic Body Pillow for some relief while it's still on sale at Amazon today.