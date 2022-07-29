Wellness Home This Cooling Body Pillow Helps With Alignment and Gets Shoppers 'Refreshing Sleep,' and It's on Double Sale It’s Amazon’s best-selling body pillow for a reason. By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Instagram Twitter Website Ariel Scotti is an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. To date, Ariel has contributed 200 Ecommerce articles driving $280k in revenue. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. health's editorial guidelines Published on July 29, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Trying to sleep through the night with aches and pains from an injury or poorly aligned joints can be a struggle and one that nearly one in four U.S. adults suffers from. Add the summer heat to the mix and it can become nearly impossible. There are ways to incrementally improve these conditions (like by investing in a cooling neck wrap or learning how to improve your sleep habits), but more than 15,000 Amazon shoppers found a potential solution for both of these issues in one product. And it's on sale with a double discount right now. The Snuggle-Pedic Body Pillow, which is Amazon's best-selling body pillow, is stuffed with shredded memory foam that conforms to your body. It's soft and pliable but also substantial enough (it weighs 7 pounds) to provide support for your back, neck, and shoulders while you sleep. The pillow aids in keeping each joint and vertebra comfortably aligned and simultaneously relieves pressure, something that shoppers who live with this type of pain call a "life saver." Typically, the pillow costs nearly $90 on Amazon, but it's currently on sale for 22% off with an additional 20% off coupon available on the product page, which brings the price down to $56. Amazon To buy: Snuggle-Pedic Body Pillow, $56 with coupon (was $90); amazon.com One shopper wrote they bought the pillow for their husband due to "some alignment issues with his knee," and said that he "loves" it. They added that he's "impressed by the comfort it is providing" and with the fabrics and materials used to make the pillow. Another shopper with misaligned joints said that this pillow keeps their hips, knees, and ankles aligned while they sleep so that they can wake up in the morning pain-free. They shared that the pillow "remains cool" through the night and now that they have it, they "wouldn't like to try sleeping without it." And a third reviewer—who lives in Florida—wrote that the pillow gives them a "nice, cool, and refreshing sleep every night." If you're struggling through these hot summer nights with lower body aches and pains, order the Snuggle-Pedic Body Pillow for some relief while it's still on sale at Amazon today. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit