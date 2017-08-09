7 Smart Gadgets That Will Make Mornings Less Miserable

Morning stress has met its match: these smart gadgets, loved by Health staffers

More
Health Editors
August 09, 2017
1 of 7 Courtesy of Manufacturers

Smart gadgets for busy mornings

Are your weekday mornings typically a mad rush to get out of bed, get dressed, and out the door? To the rescue: smart gadgets that make busy mornings a little bit easier. From an app that helps you locate your keys (who can remember where you put them down the night before?) to a toothbrush that tells you where you are—and aren't—brushing, these genius tech tools will help you start your day stress-free.

RELATED: 11 Alarm Clocks for Heavy Sleepers

Advertisement
2 of 7 bedbathandbeyond.com

Witti Beddi Intelligent Alarm Clock with Smart Home Integration

To buy: $100; bedbathandbeyond.com

This smart alarm makes the inevitable less annoying. "I love getting up to Spotify playlists rather than obnoxious beeping," says Molly Ade, associate video producer. "The gradual wake-up light is a plus, too."

3 of 7 store.google.com

Google Home

To buy: $129; bestbuy.com

This voice-activated assistant "keeps me organized," says Lisa Lombardi, executive editor. "I’ll ask, ‘What’s the weather?’ ‘What’s my schedule?’ ‘How do I make egg cups?’"

Advertisement
4 of 7 target.com

Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected toothbrush

To buy: $200; target.com

Up your brushing game with personalized feedback. "The app shows spots you miss," says Patricia Dunn, assistant photo editor. "My teeth feel cleaner."

Advertisement
5 of 7 ouraring.com

Ōura Ring

To buy: $299-$499; ouraring.com

An activity tracker that helps you sleep better, too: "I can see how long I’m in deep sleep," notes Anthea Levi, assistant editor.

Advertisement
6 of 7 amazon.com

Tile Mate

To buy: $25; amazon.com

This device hooks onto essential items and solves "Where are my keys?" moments, says research editor Michael Gollust: "I tap through the app and hear it ringing."

Advertisement
7 of 7 amazon.com

Ember

To buy: $150; amazon.com

"I hate when my coffee is cold by the time I get to work," says reporter Kristin Canning. "This mug keeps it at the temp I like for up to two hours on the go."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up