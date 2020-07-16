How Shawn Johnson East Uses Her Backyard for Family Workouts and 'Mama Away Time'

Welcome to Oasis Spaces, a new Health video series where inspiring people share an area in their home that brings them peace and positivity. Watch Shawn Johnson East's Oasis Space tour above!

Former Olympic gymnast and new mom Shawn Johnson East is super adamant about about carving out time for wellness and quiet moments, especially with social distancing guidelines keep her close to home. Her spot of choice? Her turf and string lights–lined backyard in Nashville.

"We chose turf because it's easier to manage when it's hot, rainy, and muddy—it's just more usable," East tells Health. And her baby girl, Drew Hazel East, absolutely loves it. "She's fascinated by the texture."

East starts her day in her backyard with a 9 a.m. workout with her husband, NFL player Andrew East, and she aims to exercise at least five times a week. She leaves her favorite Vera Bradley bag out there alongside her workout equipment; the bag is jam-packed with a water bottle, scrunchie, bug repellant, and baby-friendly sunscreen for when Drew joins her later.

When she's not working out in her oasis space, she's getting some “much-needed mama away time” on her couches, working or just relaxing with her favorite shows like Law and Order. A huge fan of boundaries, East expresses her gratitude for her place of peace and tranquility. “We all need our space and time alone,” she says. "I need to have my hour of silence, especially when it comes to motherhood.”

Though she's adapted to the life of a new mom, East still appreciates the fun moments she has with Andrew and Drew, whether it's their nightly s'mores sessions or play time in Drew's kiddie pool. Amid the pandemic, she believes learning to balance space and family time is key. “I thought I could control everything as a mom,” says East. "But I have another human being around to help. We’re gonna get through this.”