This Air Purifier for Large Rooms Captures 99.9% of Particles — and You Can Save 40% During Cyber Week
From wildfire smoke to pet hair, there are pollutants that are standing in the way of clean air in your home. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, certain pollutants, such as pet dander and mold, are two to five times more likely to exist indoors, underscoring the importance of having an air purifier. If you've been eyeing an air cleaning machine but couldn't commit to purchasing one because of the price, today is your lucky day. Thanks to Cyber Week deals, air purifiers are heavily discounted, including this Shark HE601 Air Purifier.
Standing at nearly 3 feet, this air purifier is a beast when it comes to filtering pollutants. It captures 99.98% of particles, dust, allergens, and smoke in rooms as large as 1,200 square feet, using a HEPA multi-filter that meets HEPA filtration standards. What makes this filter ideal for large rooms are its six high-speed micro-fans, which distribute air evenly throughout your space.
To buy: Shark HE601 Air Purifier, $250 (was $450); amazon.com
Coupled with these notable features, the Shark HE601 has signature technology that tracks air quality in real-time and automatically adjusts the fans to maintain clean air quality no matter what type of odors linger in the air (from cleaning products to cooking odors).
One customer shared how the purifier changed the game for their asthma. "I'm asthmatic and I'm always looking at ways to remove anything that can trigger an attack," they explained. "[These air purifiers] work!...My eyes are not burning like they were before. And no sneezing. I haven't sneezed once inside my home after getting these."
Another shopper raved about how quickly the machine worked at eliminating odors and said, "We live in California and are constantly inundated with smoke—and my family loves seafood so occasionally we have some 'foul odors' that we'd rather not endure. The day I received [this machine], I plugged it in and it read that my air was moderately dirty...We were about 73% and within 15 to 20 minutes, my whole downstairs was at 100% clean air."
You can have clean air in your home, too. By shopping now, you can save 40% on the Shark HE601 Air Purifier.