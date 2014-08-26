Secrets to a Healthy (Happy!) Home

Harmony, peace, tranquility. Isn’t that what we all want when we step through our front door? Decorating with soothing colors (blues, grays, and greens) can help lower blood pressure and set the scene for a more relaxed life, says Jayne Pelosi, a healthy-home-makeover expert at Renaissance Interior Design in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

And now it’s easier than ever to paint safely, thanks to a growing crop of paints made with low- or no-VOCs (volatile organic compounds that are released into the air as the paint dries; they may cause such health issues as eye and respiratory problems).