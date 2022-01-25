Last month, my partner and I made the mistake of cooking spoiled ground beef. It caused a cheesy smell to unfurl from the kitchen to the entire apartment, and the funky odor lingered for hours. Not even candles or open windows helped. Needing an extra hand, I pulled out my Sans HEPA 13 Air Purifier (which the brand sent me to test in December). I placed the purifier in my living room and noticed that the cheesy smell dwindled significantly within an hour of use.