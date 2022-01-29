Shoppers Swear by the Raydrop Humidifier to Keep Skin Moisturized and Crack-Free—and It's $29 on Amazon
Sipping hot cocoa, ice skating, and building a snowman are some of the recreational activities that make a joyous winter, but the colder weather and crisp air can bring about something less cheerful: dry skin. Unfortunately, it's a common byproduct of winter. Add over-scrubbing, using the wrong skincare products, and lower levels of humidity into the mix, and your skin can be left feeling more irritated and parched.
"In the winter, the humidity level drops and the air is colder and drier; this drop in humidity and increase in cold air makes the skin dry and flakey," Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist and author of Skin Rules: Trade Secrets from a Top New York Dermatologist, previously told Health. "As the air becomes cooler and drier, your skin will need to replace some of the moisture that has been lost." Fortunately, humidifiers can remedy those problems since they work to add moisture back into your indoor air, and Amazon shoppers are impressed with this $29 option.
Holding 2.2 liters of water at full capacity, the Raydrop Cool Mist Humidifier mists for up to 30 hours on the lowest setting and up to 10 hours on the highest setting with a twist of a dial. This humidifier is a cool mist humidifier, which means that it utilizes ultrasonic vibrations to disperse cool mist into the air. Compared to steam humidifiers, which use electricity to boil water to generate steam, cool mist humidifiers are considered to be safer, one of the reasons why the devices come recommended by Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital.
This egg-shaped humidifier is extremely quiet (think: the noise level is 30 dB, which is equivalent to that of a whisper), and it automatically shuts off when it runs out of water. When this happens, the device notifies you with a red light, making refills practically mindless and also giving you peace of mind in terms of safety. What's more, it is so compact—9.53 inches by 7.6 inches to be exact—that it fits easily on a bedside table. Plus, the 3.74-inch opening at the top makes it incredibly easy to clean, according to Amazon shoppers.
With more than 1,000 five-star ratings, Amazon customers rave about this cool mist humidifier for being quiet, functional, affordable, and hydrating for dry skin. And not only is this humidifier an ideal tool for combatting dry skin, but reviewers say it helps them sleep better, too.
One Amazon shopper even went as far as to call it the "best bedside humidifier": "This is a very nice humidifier. It has a large tank, but it is compact, so you can set it on a side table next to your bed. I run it on medium-high and there is still plenty of water in it after sleeping eight hours. The price is right. It is easy to set up––took me two minutes right out of the box. I love it, and I am buying another one for the kitchen."
"I am an allergy sufferer and take lots of meds that dry me out terribly," said another customer. "Sleeping with a cool mist humidifier next to my bed every night has helped my skin stay moisturized and stop cracking, my sinuses stop bleeding, etc. This humidifier is no exception! This one is also super easy to use!"
