Shoppers Swear by the Raydrop Humidifier to Keep Skin Moisturized and Crack-Free—and It's $29 on Amazon 

One Amazon shopper even went as far as to call it the "best bedside humidifier": "This is a very nice humidifier. It has a large tank, but it is compact, so you can set it on a side table next to your bed. I run it on medium-high and there is still plenty of water in it after sleeping eight hours. The price is right. It is easy to set up––took me two minutes right out of the box. I love it, and I am buying another one for the kitchen."