It’s no secret that winter wreaks havoc on your skin—but it’s more than dry air completely destroying your complexion. The drop in temperatures also plays a huge part in drying out skin.

“In the cold weather, your skin attempts to conserve heat by constricting blood vessels, which in turn dries out the outer layers of your skin,” New-York based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, tells Health. “It also makes the lines [on your face] more prominent and makes skin dull and flaky.”

Luckily, we’ve got a derm-approved winter hack to help you get back your summer glow. Instead of slathering your skin in expensive creams and serums, try using a humidifier to replenish the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Plus, the all-natural method can even make your skin look younger by minimizing fine lines and dullness.

“Fine lines and wrinkles look more prominent when your skin is dry,” says Dr. Jaliman. “The added moisture from a humidifier helps your skin [keep] from looking aged.”

Luckily, Amazon shoppers have already discovered the perfect budget-friendly option to add to to your home. Pure Enrichment’s MistAire Humidifier ($40; amazon.com) is Amazon’s number one best-selling humidifier, with over 13,300 reviews.

The cool mist humidifier uses ultrasonic vibrators to break down water molecules from the tank and release a super fine mist into the air. The easy-fill water tank is large enough to give you 16 hours of continuous use in a medium-sized space like a bedroom, nursery, or office. Plus, when the water tank runs out, the humidifier automatically shuts off.

Depending on your desired humidity level, you can easily adjust the speed setting between high and low. You can also protect upholstery, electronics, or plants from excess moisture by directing the 360-degree mist nozzle away from delicate areas.

Unlike the humidifiers of your youth, this modern ultrasonic design won’t emit any light (unless you turn on the built-in nightlight) and uses a whisper-quiet system. In fact, over 1,200 different positive reviewers called this design “very quiet”, with many saying their sleep actually improved with the humidifier.

There are also plenty of rave reviews crediting this humidifier with saving their skin in harsh winter weather. One five-star reviewer discovered their skin felt better within “minutes of turning on the humidifier” and continues to improve every day. Another reviewer claimed “no amount of moisturizer was helping” their skin, but this humidifier solved that issue within a week.

Dr. Jaliman warns against adding a humidifier to your home if you don’t intend to take care of the product and keep it clean. Luckily, this humidifier comes with a handy cleaning brush, and multiple reviewers agree its large reservoir is easy to clean.

This $40 find is one of the best humidifiers we’ve come across in such an affordable price range—and you can save even more on this budget-friendly pick with Amazon’s $4 off coupon right now. Best of all, this humidifier will completely save your skin from dry winter weather for years to come.

