Healthy Cooking on the Cheap: Protein-Packed Meals

Get creative with your protein sources this week and try these three tasty meals with beef, chicken, and tofu! Make the beef dish on Sunday because it takes the longest to cook. Then, all week long enjoy the leftovers while making quick and easy cajun chicken pasta and Vietnamese tofu sandwiches (Banh Mi). If possible, buy local, organic meat and non-GMO tofu.

Grocery list

1.5 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breast

olive oil

2 lbs. beef stew meat

3 stalks celery

2 carrots

1 yellow onion

1 large bay leaf

fresh thyme

1 bottle dry red wine

8 oz. sliced mushrooms

1 shallot

1 lb. extra firm tofu

tamari (or soy sauce)

sesame oil

rice vinegar

pure maple syrup

ground ginger

red pepper flakes

3 large French baguettes or small personal-sized baguettes

1 bag broccoli slaw or sliced Napa cabbage

red onion

fresh cilantro

2 cucumbers

sriracha sauce

mayonnaise

sweet chili sauce

1 large head garlic

Cajun seasoning (like Tony Chachere's)

28 oz. diced tomatoes

1 pint cream

1 lb. dry linguine pasta



Beef Bourguignon

This classic French dish is perfect for January! Leftovers taste even better the next day.

Serves 4

2 lbs. beef stew meat, chopped into bite-sized chunks

1/4 cup flour

2 tsp. salt, divided

1/4 tsp. pepper

3 tbsp. canola oil, divided

1 tbsp. butter

3 stalks celery, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

1 yellow onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 large bay leaf

1 tsp. fresh minced thyme

3 cups dry red wine

8 oz. sliced mushrooms

1. Combine the flour, 1 tsp. salt and pepper in a large Ziploc bag and then add the beef and shake well so all the beef has been covered by the flour.

2. Heat 1 tbsp. oil and butter in a large cast iron (or heavy bottomed) pan over medium high heat. Once the butter has melted and is sizzling, add the beef and cook for about 4 minutes per side, until just browned. Remove beef and place on a plate.

3. In a large pot, heat the other tablespoon of oil over medium heat. Once hot, add the onions, carrots and celery. Sprinkle vegetables with a pinch of salt and sauté for ten minutes (adding the minced garlic after five minutes) until onion is translucent and carrots have started to become tender. Add the minced thyme and stir to combine.

4. Add the beef to the vegetables along with the wine and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a slow simmer and partially cover pot, leaving about one half of an inch open.

5. Slowly simmer beef for three hours. After three hours, the wine should have reduced to a thick, velvety sauce and the beef should be very tender. Season with the additional teaspoon of salt and a pinch of black pepper.

6. Near the end of the simmering process, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a sauté pan. Add the mushrooms and a pinch of salt, and sauté for ten minutes until tender. Stir cooked mushrooms into beef at the very end.

Tofu Banh Mi (Vietnamese Sandwiches)

Introduce your family to new, fresh tastes with these easy to throw together sandwiches! Leftover baked tofu makes a great dinner alongside a sweet potato and some winter greens.

Serves 6

1 lb. extra firm tofu

2 tbsp. tamari (or soy sauce)

1 tbsp. sesame oil

1 tbsp. rice vinegar

2 tsp. maple syrup

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

pinch red pepper flakes

pinch of sea salt

3 large French baguettes or small personal-sized baguettes

broccoli slaw

thinly sliced red onion

fresh cilantro, torn

2 cucumbers, thinly sliced lengthwise

sriracha sauce

mayonnaise

sweet chili sauce

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and cover a sheet tray with tin foil and spray with cooking spray.

2. In a large dish, whisk together the tamari, sesame oil, rice vinegar, ginger, salt, red pepper flakes and maple syrup. Slice tofu into thin (1/4 inch) slices and drench in sauce. Lay each piece of tofu flat on the tin foil then bake for 30 minutes, flipping each slice halfway through.

3. After tofu has been baked, prepare sandwiches. Slice baguettes and smear half lightly with mayonnaise. Lay two slices of tofu on top of mayonnaise-covered bread, then spread sriracha sauce directly on tofu followed by a little sweet chili sauce. Layer on torn cilantro, broccoli slaw, thin slices of onion and cucumber, followed by another dab of sriracha (depending on how spicy you like it!).

4. Serve sandwiches with additional sweet chili sauce and/or sriracha sauce on the side.



Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta

This "creamy" pasta dish only uses a small amount of cream to keep calories low without sacrificing any flavor!

Serves 4-6

1.5 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into small bite-sized chunks

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 shallot, minced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp. Cajun seasoning, divided

2 cups diced tomatoes

1/2 cup cream

1 lb. dry linguine pasta

1. Cook pasta in boiling, lightly salted water. Drain and set aside.

2. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and 1 tsp. cajun seasoning and cook until the chicken has just cooked through—about six minutes.

3. Transfer the cooked chicken to a plate, and add the minced shallot and garlic to the hot skillet (add a little more oil if necessary). Saute until the shallot is tender and then add the tomatoes, cream, and additional cajun seasoning. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring frequently, for a couple minutes. Add chicken back to sauce.

4. Add linguine to the pan and toss to combine. Serve pasta with a grating of Parmesan cheese if desired.