25 Products You Need For A Healthier Home
Chef'n EcoCrock Compost Bin
The equivalent of 32.6 million cars' worth of greenhouse gas emissions are generated by food waste in the U.S., according to the World Wildlife Fund. So give composting a try! This countertop bin has a vented lid to provide airflow and a charcoal filter to neutralize funky odors.
Click & Grow The Smart Garden 9
One way to eat more vegetables? Grow your own. (And it doesn't get more "local" than your own kitchen!) This black thumb–proof starter kit features automatic watering and lighting, and comes with nine plant pods with nutrients and seeds (lettuce, basil, and tomato) to start growing right away. If you fall in love with the supply of homegrown organic produce, the company also offers a plant stand that holds three of these mini gardens.
Awair Element Indoor Air Quality Monitor
Get to know exactly what your family is breathing all day and night. Beyond just temperature and humidity, this device tracks levels of CO2, volatile organic compounds, and particulate matter—and the app helps you figure out how to improve those levels when needed.
Soma Glass Straw Set
You can toss these reusable straws into your tote bag, thanks to their convenient case (complete with a silicone lining that acts as a drying rack). They're simple to clean, too, by using the included tool.
LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher
Running your water through this dual-filter pitcher will protect against bacteria, pesticides, lead, mercury, chlorine, parasites, and other substances you'd prefer not to be sipping. It comes in both glass or plastic.
Happsy Organic Mattress
Mattress manufacturers are finally becoming health- and eco-aware, refraining from use of flame retardants and choosing safer adhesive alternatives. This fully certified-organic brand, which has the important Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) seal, has been devoted to safety and comfort from the start, and impressively employs no glues or adhesives at all.
Carepod One Stainless Steel Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Many humidifiers are tricky to clean, leading to the growth of potentially lung-irritating bacteria and mold. This doctor-designed, filter-free unit has three parts that easily separate for cleaning—and you can even boil them to sterilize.
Nootkas Astoria Wool House Slippers
Ditching your shoes at the door is one of the best ways to keep pesticides and bacteria out of your home. Nurture the habit with slippers that also boost foot heath. This responsibly sourced take on traditional slippers offers a supportive sole that conforms to your foot, and it has an ample toe box so you can flex freely.
Marley's Monsters Washable Bamboo Fleece Duster
Dust doesn't just make a house seem untidy; it can harbor toxic compounds like phthalates and pesticides, not to mention allergens like pollen and dust mites. This viscose bamboo and organic cotton fleece duster whisks it all away, and it can be machine-washed with warm water and reused again and again.
Meliora Cleaning Products Gentle Home Cleaning Scrub
This pepperminty powder scrub gets bathroom and kitchen surfaces squeaky clean using baking soda, peppermint and tea tree oils, and vegetable soap.
Lemi Shine Disinfecting Wipes
Skip the harsh chemicals and let citric acid clear your surfaces of viruses and bacteria instead.
Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner
Thanks to multiple attachments, this steam cleaner safely (and easily) sanitizes all kinds of surfaces—floors, showers, furniture—using nothing but hot water (no questionable chemicals or throwaway pads).
Smart Air Blast Mini Mk II Air Purifier
Levels of air pollutants indoors can be two to five times higher than they are outdoors. This HEPA-equipped model is ranked highly by indoor air–quality experts for its high clean-air delivery rate (CADR) and quiet operation. It can cover multiple rooms—up to 915 square feet.
Food Huggers
It never feels great to press plastic wrap right up against your food—but oh, the convenience! These reusable covers made from top-quality, FDA-grade silicone are arguably easier to use and come in every possible shape and size. They're microwave-safe, too.
The Amazing Swedish Dishcloth
Made from a natural cellulose and cotton, Swedish dishcloths are even more absorbent than paper towels and won't rip. Plus, they have the benefit of being reusable (one cloth replaces 15 rolls of paper towels!).
Lodge Blacklock Skillet
The classic cast iron gets a makeover with this lightweight, nonstick version that will last for decades to come. And while other companies use paint to give their skillets a black sheen, Lodge's finish is a result of its seasoning (the layer of soybean oil baked into the pan during the manufacturing process) and is 100 percent natural.
Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Board
If you can't decide whether to use wood (reliably nontoxic, with natural antimicrobial properties) or plastic (easy to disinfect in the dishwasher), here's a happy compromise: a nonporous board made in the USA using Richlite paper-based composite fibers. Natural, yet dishwasher-safe!
Dorai Bath Stone
A bad bath mat can collect mold and bacteria, spreading foot fungus and unpleasant odors. This one is made of diatomaceous earth, a natural rock that soaks up water instantly (mildew doesn't stand a chance!). And the rubber pad underneath prevents slippage.
Oura Alta Towel
Musty towels are more than just a sensory downer when you're freshly showered—the scent is a sign of microscopic bacteria and mold buildup that can lead to skin irritation and even infection. But this towel's cotton fibers are infused with copper, which has natural antibacterial and antifungal properties.
All Free Clear Eco Detergent
The OG of sensitive-skin detergents, this is still among the most recommended by dermatologists. It gets items thoroughly clean without the use of any potentially irritating fragrance or dye. This biodegradable version has also been given the Safer Choice certification by the EPA.
Grove Collaborative Toilet Brush With Replaceable Head
A smart update to an inherently gross item, this recycled-material brush stand is filled with diatomaceous earth, which can help absorb excess water and resist bacteria. Just swap the head when it needs replacing, versus tossing the whole thing.
Brilli Get In Sync Circadian LED Downlight
This recessed fixture simulates natural light from sunrise to sunset, keeping your circadian rhythm on track and promoting better sleep, energy, and focus.
Branch Ergonomic Chair
A truly posture-friendly chair lets you choose the height of your armrest so that it properly aligns with where your elbow hits when bent. This one has seven adjustments, including lumbar support, so you can fully customize it in the way that feels best for your unique anatomy.
Work From Home Desks WFH Desk
Sitting all day can exacerbate hip pain, but using a standing desk for too long might result in lower back pain. This model, made from certified sustainable birch, lets you alternate between the two—and it's compact and modern, too.
Lume Cube Edge Light
This task light has two features key to preventing eyestrain: It's ultra-adjustable, meaning you can angle it so it won't shine right in your eyes, and both the light temperature and brightness can be adapted. So it's bright and crisp when you need to review paper documents or be on a video call, and warm and soft when you're on your computer in the evening.
This article originally appeared in the April 2022 issue of Health Magazine. Click here to subscribe today!
