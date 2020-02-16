These Are the Best Presidents Day Healthy Home Deals to Start Shopping ASAP
From mattresses to kitchen essentials, you don’t want to miss these savings.
February is like the Tuesday of the calendar year: It doesn’t have a lot going for it unless you’re really into Valentine’s Day. In fact, the only bright side to this dreary month is Presidents Day. (Sorry, cupid.) If you’re lucky, you have the day off from work or school. And if you’re really lucky, you’ll find great deals on healthy home essentials during some of the biggest sales of the year.
As the first major shopping event of the year, the best Presidents Day deals include discounts on everything from skincare to activewear. But if we’re being honest, the best savings you’ll find this weekend will be on home products, including mattresses, bedding, vacuums, humidifiers, kitchen appliances, and even home workout equipment. Whether you’ve been eyeing a brand new air fryer or simply want to upgrade your sheets for spring, there’s never been a better time to shop thanks to massive markdowns at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, and more.
To ensure you’re making the most of the holiday, we scoured the web and found the best Presidents Day discounts across a variety of categories that you won’t want to miss. Even better, most of these deals are already live, so you don’t have to wait until tomorrow to start saving big. But you’ll have to hurry, because chances are, the most popular sales will sell out fast.
Best deals on mattresses and bedding
- Sealy 12, $464 (was $699); wayfair.com
- Wayfair Sleep 12, $293 (was $999); wayfair.com
- Slumber 1 by Zinus 8, $183 (was $249); walmart.com
- Linenspa Dream 8” Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $158 (was $220); walmart.com
- Serta Perfect Sleeper Kleinmon II 11” Firm Mattress, $699 (was $1,199); macys.com
- Hotel Collection by Aireloom Coppertech 12” Firm Mattress, $1759 (was $3,349); macys.com
- The Allswell Mattress, $320 with code PREZ (was $375); allswellhome.com
- Allswell Start Bed Bundle, $120 with code PREZ (was $150); allswellhome.com
- Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle, $161 (was $189); brooklinen.com
- Castorena Dearmond 400 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheet Set, $31 (was $59); wayfair.com
Best deals on healthy kitchen essentials
- Instant Pot Duo60 Programmable Pressure Cooker, $79 (was $100); amazon.com
- NuWave 3-Quart Non-Stick Air Fryer, $82 (was $110);walmart.com
- Caphalon ActiveSense Blender with Blend-N-Go Smoothie Cup, $160 (was $230); amazon.com
- KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Design Stand Mixer with Glass Bowl, $340 (was $430); bedbathandbeyond.com
- Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $144 (was $200); wayfair.com
- Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer, $179 (was $210); walmart.com
- Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 17-Piece Cookware Set, $168 (was $670); wayfair.com
- SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Machine Bundle, $118 (was $150); amazon.com
Best deals on healthy home essentials
- Conway Ap-1215L HEPA Smart Air Purifier, $145 (was $229); walmart.com
- Honeywell Germ-Free Cool Mist Humidifier, $53 (was $70); amazon.com
- Veva 8000 Elite Pro Air Purifier with HEPA Filter, $100 (was $200); amazon.com
- Honeywell AirGenius Air Cleaner HFD320, $209 (was $235); walmart.com
- Frigidaire High Efficiency 70-Pint Dehumidifier, $209 (was $239); walmart.com
Best deals on vacuums
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum, $237 (was $400); walmart.com
- Dyson Ball Animal 2 Vacuum, $357 (was $500); walmart.com
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away NV360 Deluxe Vacuum, $180 (was $230); amazon.com
- Coredy Ultra-Slim Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $166 (was $220); amazon.com
- Black + Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $51 (was $80); wayfair.com
Best deals on home workout equipment
- ProForm Performance 600i Treadmill, $896 (was $1499); amazon.com
- MaxKare Stationary Bike with Ipad Mount, $220 (was $290); amazon.com
- Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine, $207 (was $400); amazon.com
- Gold Gym’s Trainer 430i Treadmill, $379 (was $600); walmart.com
- Body Rider BRT3980 Elliptical 3-in-1 Workout Machine, $210 (was $400); walmart.com
If you’re not looking to upgrade your home, you can also check out our guide to the best Presidents Day deals of 2020 for savings on everything else, from skincare and clothes to fitness trackers and sneakers.
