Another year, another allergy season. If you suffer from springtime sneezing, itchy eyes, and nasal congestion—all symptoms of allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever—you may be dreading the next few months as trees and flowers bloom and release pollen, one of the most common allergens in the United States.

You also probably know some tricks for minimizing your exposure to airborne irritants, like keeping your home vacuumed and dusted, and staying indoors on high-pollen days. But those strategies may not be as effective as you think: Pollen and other allergy triggers may be hiding in places in and around your home you’d never realize. To truly clear the air, consider these other potential contributors to your allergy symptoms.